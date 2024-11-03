James Martin, better known to Still Game fans as “Auld Eric,” has received the British Empire Medal for his services to military charities and veterans in a ceremony at the Erskine Edinburgh Home.

Mr Martin was nominated for his award by Liz Shannon and Carolyn Wordell for his tireless fundraising for the Hollies Community Hub in Musselburgh.

At the ceremony, held on Saturday James received his award before a small gathering of family and friends.

The 93-year-old actor, a veteran himself, accepted the honour from the Lord Lieutenant of East Lothian.

But the highlight of the day was a surprise video message, created by Lee Newton, from his Still Game castmates – Winston, Isa, Tam, Navid, Boabby, Jack, Victor and Michael Hines, Director of Still Game, who gave their heartfelt congratulations in their own inimitable Craiglang way.

Originally from Partick, James served in the Royal Navy on board HMS Bermuda, a ship that took him to both the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal during the crisis there.

He went on to enjoy a career that spanned firefighting and, of course, his famous portrayal as one of the few genuinely senior cast members in Still Game.

Now a resident at Erskine, Scotland’s foremost veterans charity, James has found a new community among fellow former service personnel. Reflecting on his award, he said: “It’s been a privilege to serve, both on the screen and for my fellow veterans. I’m grateful to everyone at Erskine and beyond who’s made this day so special.”

Wing Commander Ian Cumming MBE, Chief Executive at Erskine, said: “James embodies the spirit of community and humour that we strive to foster at Erskine. Today was not only a celebration of his achievements but also a testament to his incredible character.”

The ceremony was also attended by members of The Hollies, the Musselburgh-based charity close to James’s heart, which works to combat loneliness and isolation among vulnerable people. The Hollies team said they were thrilled to see one of their own recognised in such a meaningful way.



2/11/2024

James Martin in the centre with in the back row granddaughter Elaine,Elaine’s partner Anne, granddaughter Laura, grandson-in-law, Craig, and son-in-law, Steven



Sitting either side of James, his wife, Christine James, and daughter, Jennifer.

Photo Alan Simpson









2/11/2024 James with his wife, Christine James Photo Alan Simpson

James Martin received the British Empire Medal for his services to military charities and veterans in a ceremony at Erskine Edinburgh Home. PHOTO Alan Simpson

2/11/2024 Still Game’s “Auld Eric” awarded British Empire Medal – with a heartwarming surprise from the cast PHOTO Alan Simpson

2/11/2024 James Martin receives his British Empire Medal from the Lord Lieutenant of East Lothian, Roderick Urquhart PHOTO Alan Simpson

2/11/2024 James Martin pictured with Able cadet, Tayla Patton, and the Lord Lieutenant of East Lothian, Roderick Urquhart PHOTO Alan Simpson

The certificate

