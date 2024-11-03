An invitation to an exclusive Zuccardi Wine Tasting Evening at RIO Brazilian Steakhouse on George Street promised – and delivered – an extraordinary fusion of South American flavours and vintages.

The RIO Experience

At RIO, the dining concept is brilliantly straightforward. Gauchos circulate the restaurant with skewered meats, their service guided by a clever double-sided card system. Show the green side, and you’ll enjoy an endless parade of premium cuts; flip to red when you need a breather—trust me, you’ll need it.



The carnivorous offerings are nothing short of spectacular, featuring at least six different prime steaks alongside expertly prepared chicken, pork, and lamb cuts. But what truly sets RIO apart is their impressive salad bar, boasting over 40 hot and cold items. From fresh salad leaves to premium charcuterie, it’s a feast in itself. The addition of a dedicated sushi station, where skilled chefs craft fresh creations, elevates the experience even further.

The Zuccardi Legacy

The evening wasn’t just about exceptional food—it was a journey through the Zuccardi family’s winemaking heritage. Their story began before 1950 when Alberto ‘Tito’ Zuccardi arrived in Mendoza, initially focusing on innovative irrigation systems to combat the desert climate.



What started as a vineyard to demonstrate his irrigation methods in 1963 blossomed into a passion for viticulture that would span generations.



Today, under the leadership of Tito’s grandson Sebastián, Bodega Zuccardi Valle de Uco continues to craft wines of remarkable purity, deeply rooted in the terroirs of the Uco Valley, beneath the majestic Andes Mountains.

The Wine Journey

Our evening commenced with a welcome glass of Taittinger Champagne (courtesy of Hatch Mansfield, a UK specialist agent in premium wines made by independent, family-owned wine producers).



As the Gauchos began their meat parade, Zuccardi brand ambassador Eugenia Gonzalez guided us through an expertly curated wine selection.

Standout Wines

Q Chardonnay : An elegant white showcasing beautiful minerality with citrus and vanilla notes

: An elegant white showcasing beautiful minerality with citrus and vanilla notes Serie A Torrontés : The evening’s star for me—sourced from Salta’s northwestern valleys, offering enchanting aromas of pears, oranges, and passion fruit

: The evening’s star for me—sourced from Salta’s northwestern valleys, offering enchanting aromas of pears, oranges, and passion fruit Brazos Cabernet Franc : A highly drinkable red from the Uco Valley, perfectly balancing acidity and fruit

: A highly drinkable red from the Uco Valley, perfectly balancing acidity and fruit Serie A Malbec: A masterpiece combining fresh, spicy notes with structured yet gentle tannins

Sweet Finale

Though nearly satiated, I managed to savour a scoop of Salted Caramel Ice-cream paired with the revelation of the evening: Malamado Fortified Malbec. This exquisite dessert wine, my first encounter with a fortified Malbec, left an indelible impression with its harmonious blend of berry notes, dried fig, and cinnamon – a perfect complement to the salty-sweet dessert.

Verdict

This evening showcased Zuccardi’s unwavering commitment to terroir-driven winemaking. Each glass told the story of their extreme climate vineyards and the region’s unique soils, while RIO’s exceptional service and cuisine provided the perfect backdrop for these remarkable wines. A truly memorable South American gastronomic experience that wine enthusiasts and food lovers shouldn’t miss.

Note: This was an invited tasting evening at RIO Brazilian Steakhouse

Like this: Like Loading...