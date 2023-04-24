Torness worker Alan Brown (pictured) from West Barns is the new chairman of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League. The former club secretary steps up after previous chairperson, Craig Ogilvie, stepped down.

The appointment was made at the club’s annual meeting in the Golfers Rest, North Berwick, and James Ogilvie, the secretary, said the club will be running ten Summer League matches.

Membership remains at £20 with entry to each match costing £10. There is a 100 per cent pay out at each match.

The first leg is a pegged match on Wednesday, April 26, on Seacliffe Beach. Register at the toilet block car park 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm till 10pm. It is the usual £10 entry with 100 per cent pay out split between the longest measure and longest fish.

Anglers are asked to remember to bring a pen to mark their score cards and £3 for the car park barrier.

Membership is now due and can be paid to club treasurer Barry McEwan at the first match and James added: “Our members come from all over the Lothians and Edinburgh and the aim of the club is to encourage more people into fishing and to develop their skills.”

Coarse angling now and Brian Docherty won the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling League’s second Summer Series match at Orchill near Auchterarder and the weather was described as “lovely” for fishing with no rain and light wind.

Docherty weighed in with over 14lb. Bill Hamilton landed two carp for 13lb 4oz to take second second place and Sandy McKay was third with three carp for 11lb 4oz. The next match is on April 29.

Trade to finish and the Rio Midge Tip was introduced 20 years ago, but the new series is said to offer increased versatility.

