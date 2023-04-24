As The Edinburgh Reporter confirmed during our recent conversation with the Lord Lyon King of Arms there will be a ceremony in Edinburgh following the Coronation in London in May.
Dr Morrow explained that he not only has a pivotal role in the Coronation in London but will also take part in the ceremony when the Scottish Honours are presented to King Charles and Queen Camilla. You can listen to our full conversation with Dr Morrow here.
A special service will be held in Edinburgh following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He is pleased that he has been able to put his own stamp on the ceremony and explained: “I’m really pleased that the crown bearer will be our traditional crown bearer, but he will his escort will be a head boy in a head girl from two public schools in Scotland.”
The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during a Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, which will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral.
The Honours will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the Cathedral by a People’s Procession of around 100 representatives from across Scotland.
Prior to the Scottish service, the First Minister will attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May where the Stone of Destiny will be a key part of the event as it will have been transported from Scotland an placed in the Coronation Chair.
Organisations, community groups and individuals are invited to take part in street parties, community lunches or charity events during the Coronation weekend and big screens will show the ceremony at locations in Scotland including Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral. If you are organising a street party or event during the Coronation weekend then do let us know.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I will be attending the Coronation on 6 May, and there will be ample opportunities for people across Scotland who wish to mark this historic occasion, to do so. These include watching the ceremony on big screens in communities, hosting street parties or taking part in charity and local events.
“Scotland will welcome the new Monarch later in the year with a Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving. The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral and the event will be similar to the Thanksgiving Service held in 1953 during The Late Queen’s first visit to Scotland, following Her Coronation.”
Further details of the service and processions taking place later in the year, including viewing opportunities for the public, will be issued in the coming weeks.
