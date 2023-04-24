Scottish ceremony following the Coronation

After the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May there will be a ceremony and procession in Edinburgh to mark the event and present the Honours of Scotland to the new monarch.

The Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, which will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral later this year.

The Honours will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the Cathedral by a People’s Procession of around 100 representatives from across Scotland.

Changes for traffic and pedestrians on Elm Row.

The Trams to Newhaven team have announced that hard landscaping works at Elm Row are ongoing with drainage works complete and the progression of hard landscaping works on Montgomery Street.

So that the team can make progress with works on Elm Row there will be changes to pedestrian arrangements from Monday

Access to properties will be maintained. Changes are as shown below and mean the closure of two sections of pavement at either end of the site.

Herringbone on London Road

The newest restaurant in town will open quite quietly today. And the news is that everyone will receive a 50% discount until the formal opening on Friday. The new outlet for Buzzworks Holdings still has a recruiting now sign up on its terrace, but planned to take on 20 new members of staff, some of whom were being shown the ropes on Friday when we passed by.

Situated at 3 Royal Terrace Gardens, on the corner of London Road and Easter Road in Abbeyhill, the Herringbone bar and restaurant is positioned to the north of the city’s iconic Calton Hill and a short walk from Edinburgh Playhouse.

Buzzworks, which is one of Scotland’s leading hospitality businesses and has been named in the Best Companies to Work list, launched its search to recruit a world-class team with vacancies covering various roles within the venue, from management to kitchen and front of house earlier in the year.

Ash Bairstow Operations Director at Herringbone was getting ready for the soft launch

Tickets for FMQs

In response to the many disruptions caused in the Main Chamber at The Scottish Parliament by protesters and campaigners, the Presiding Officer has introduced a new ticketing system.

As Alison Johnstone explained to us during our interview while she was in New York, the parliament is making changes by removing any mobile phones from those attending FMQs and making it necessary to have a ticket.

This means that full names and addresses will be given to The Scottish Parliament and the “visitor behaviour policy” has been reinforced.

The Presiding Officer said that the important thing is that this is a meeting held in public (where visitors do not have any role to play) rather than a public meeting where visitors might have a right to be heard.

There are details of how to obtain tickets to attend Holyrood here.

