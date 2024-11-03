A controversial late goal following a lengthy VAR check denied Hibs victory over Dundee United at Easter Road this afternoon.

Hibs dominated throughout and looked to be heading for a well deserved three points but once again they were unable to see out the game.

David Gray made one change to the starting XI that drew with Ross County in midweek.

Hyeokku Kwon returned to the side alongside Nectar Triantis and captain Joe Newell who made his 200th appearance.

Kwon replaced Elie Youan who dropped to the bench.

Kieron Bowie, Chris Cadden and Dwight Gayle all missed out through injury.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin made one change from the side that lost to Motherwell last time out.

There was a first league start of the season with summer signing Ryan Strain replacing Kevin Trapanovski who dropped to the bench.

Hibs dominated early possession before Sam Dalby’s long range effort was well saved by Joe Bursik.

Glenn Middleton also tried his luck from distance, but his effort went wide.

Jordan Obita then did well with a great run down the wing before cutting inside but his cutback was cleared.

The hosts eventually took the lead in the 27th minute when Lewis Miller headed home a looping Obita cross from the left.

Newell then set up Junior Hoilett but his effort went high and wide.

Martin Boyle had a shot deflected over the bar and from the resultant corner Warren O’Hora headed just over.

Just before the break Declan Gallagher was booked for a deliberate trip on Mykola Kuharevich but Boyle’s free kick was well saved by Jack Walton.

The visitors almost equalised just after the restart when Luca Stephenson got down the right and cuts back into the path of David Babunski who sliced his first-time shot agonisingly wide.

At the other end a mistake from Walton gave Kwon a chance but his long range lob flew just wide of the post.

In the 55th minute play was held up due to a problem with VAR and the news was greeted with a chorus of boos.

Play resumed after a few minutes then goal scorer Miller went down with an injury and was replaced by Jack Iredale.

Marvin Ekpiteta then sent a dangerous cross into the six yars bot but the United defence managed to clear as Hibs pressed for a second goal.

Walton did well to tip over an Ekpiteta header over the bar following a corner from Hoilett.

Boyle then sent a powerful low cross into the danger area but Walton was able to collect the ball at the second attempt.

The visitors enjoyed a spell of possession and the supporters grew nervous with 15-minutes remaining.

Then with 86 minutes on the clock United were awarded a controversial penalty following a VAR check when the referee adjudged that Emmanuel Adegboyega had his shirt tugged in the box by Kuharevich who was shown a second yellow card,

Dalby sent Bursik the wrong way to level the score.

Ten minutes injury time was added and Hibs continued to press forward despite being one man down.

There was some more controversy when O’Hora’s shirt was clearly pulled at a corner but no VAR check deemed necessary.

Hibs had several corners but there was no further scoring.

This time the boos that greeted the final whistle were directed at the referee.

The draw means Hibs remain bottom of the table.

Hibs: Bursik, Miller, Ekpiteta, O’Hora, Obita, Newell, Kwon, Triantis, Hoilett, Boyle, Kuharevich.

Substitutes: Smith, Levitt, Youan, Iredale, McKirdy, N Cadden, Campbell, Bushiri, Molotninkov.

Dundee United: Walton, Strain, Adegboyega, Gallagher, Holt, Ferry, Sevelj, Babunski, Stephenson, Middleton, Dalby.

Substitutes: Richards, Trapanovski, Odada, Fotheringham, Van der Sande, Thomson, Constable, Stirton, Meschack.

`Attendance 15454

