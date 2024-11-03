This is the tenth year that Edinburgh has celebrated the Festival of Lights in the city centre. Edinburgh Diwali began as an Indian festival and this is the largest public Diwali event in Scotland with dancers and musicians from South America, India and Scotland.

Rajnish Singh, President of Edinburgh Diwali, said: “‘We are celebrating our 10th Diwali, Festival of Light, complementing 900 years of Edinburgh city. Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated Indian festivals across the world by the Indian diaspora. We at Edinburgh Diwali organise the festival in such a way that anyone interested can participate with no barriers – open to all and free to attend in the city centre.

“The organisation of Diwali 2024 is not possible without the hard work of Edinburgh Diwali committee, volunteers, performers, and the support from City of Edinburgh Council and our sponsors. I would like to extend my gratitude to all of them and to our audience for their continued support. We also highly appreciate the support and guidance from the office of Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Consul General of India, Edinburgh, and many long-standing friends of Edinburgh Diwali.”

After a refreshing cup of Chai courtesy of Dishoom in St Andrew Square it was time for the parade to begin, led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Although this began as an Indian festival Mr Singh said that this is now a multicultural festival bringing the core message of light over darkness, uniting communities and celebrating diversity.

The evening ends with a headline performance from one of the UK’s leading British Asian fusion bands, Kaykay & Co. Led by Kaykay Chouhan, their distinctive and contagious mix of Bollywood bangers and Western pop classics will enthral attendees before a show stopping fireworks display designed by 21CC beneath Castle Rock at 6.30pm.

Major Surya Rai. Edinburgh Diwali, Festival of Lights. © 2024 Martin McAdam

President of Edinburgh Diwali, Rajnish Singh, Major Surya Rai and Consul General of India in Edinburgh Mr Siddharth Malik

