A new upscale Indian restaurant is set to welcome its first diners this evening in Eyre Place, transforming the space formerly occupied by local favourite New Chapter.

Celestia, the latest venture from Mohammed Abbas and the team behind the award-winning Cilantro curry house on Leith Walk, promises to elevate Indian dining in Scotland’s capital to new heights.



“Building on Cilantro’s success, Celestia Edinburgh is offering a more luxurious Indian culinary excellence,” said Abbas, a veteran of Edinburgh’s dining scene. “The journey hasn’t been smooth, with challenges ranging from design complexities to sourcing the perfect materials. Yet, each obstacle became an opportunity to refine the concept, blending Scottish hospitality with the rich flavours of authentic Indian cuisine.”



Unlike its sister establishment Cilantro, Celestia will operate with a full drinks license and will feature an à la carte menu, with plans to introduce a tasting menu and lunch options in the future.



The opening marks another milestone for Abbas, whose first restaurant, Cilantro opened in 2021 during the challenging aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite launching in uncertain times, the boutique 20-seat establishment quickly garnered multiple awards for its innovative approach to traditional Indian cooking.



Celestia aims to build on this foundation, offering what Abbas describes as “more than just an Edinburgh Indian dining establishment; it’s the culmination of years of experience and determination.” He invites guests to “experience the pinnacle of Indian gastronomy in Scotland’s capital, blending authentic recipes with modern culinary techniques.”



Celestia is located at 18 Eyre Place, Edinburgh EH3 5EP. Tel: 0131 287 2914

Like this: Like Loading...