Swimmers from Leith Victoria Swim Centre completed their challenge on Easter Monday which was to visit and swim in all five of Edinburgh Leisure’s Victorian pools in a single day.

In completing the Victorian pool crawl the team has raised funds for the Active Communities programme run by Edinburgh Leisure.

The 14-member “Victorian Pool Crawlers” team swam up to one kilometre in each historic pool (Glenogle, Portobello, Dalry, Leith Victoria and Warrender) while walking approximately 16 kilometres between venues throughout the day. The challenge has raised more than £870, with donations still coming in through their JustGiving campaign.

Among the participants was 48-year-old Marek Bernat, who only learned to swim at Dalry Swim Centre in 2019. Originally from Poland, Bernat was motivated to learn after a frightening experience during a holiday in Bilbao, Spain.

“I lost my footing and tumbled down some stairs into water,” Bernat recalled. “That’s when I thought, ‘I’d better learn to swim.’” Now a regular at Leith Victoria Swim Centre’s skills and drills class, Bernat’s journey from non-swimmer to Victorian Pool Crawler exemplifies that it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

“This challenge brought together our love for swimming with Edinburgh’s incredible Victorian pool heritage,” said Alistair Clark, the group’s organiser. “To swim in all five historic venues in one day was physically demanding, but knowing we were raising vital funds for Active Communities kept us motivated. The programme helps thousands of people overcome barriers to physical activity, and we’re proud to support such important work.”

Easily spotted in their day-glow, bright orange t-shirts and Edinburgh Leisure swim caps, the team attracted attention and support from other pool users throughout the day.

Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programme works to tackle inequalities and combat the effects of inactivity by providing opportunities for people facing the greatest barriers to physical activity, including those affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities, and poverty. Each year, the programme supports around 12,500 individuals.

“The determination shown by the Victorian Pool Crawlers exemplifies the community spirit that makes Edinburgh Leisure’s work possible,” said Jenny Selman, Funding Manager at Edinburgh Leisure. “Their efforts will directly help us create more opportunities for everyone to get active and stay active, regardless of their circumstances.”

Those wishing to support the Victorian Pool Crawlers can still donate on their JustGiving page.

Edinburgh Leisure helps people lead more active, healthy lives with its 53 sport, leisure, and school venues in the city, with opportunities for everyone to get active and stay active.

Like this: Like Loading...