I had a fabulous city break to Madrid where I indulged in what might be my favourite holiday pastime – letting someone else do all the planning.

Devour Tours guided our small group of six through a delicious three-hour adventure, walking in the footsteps of our local guide Liliana from neighbourhood cafés to traditional markets and everything in between.



We visited decades-old establishments that form the backbone of Madrid’s city centre – the places that make the Spanish capital what it is. The tour featured everything from melt-in-your-mouth jamón ibérico to only-in-Madrid specialties like a fried calamari sandwich, and of course, those heavenly churros dipped in decadent chocolate.





Yes, it might have been cheaper to organise it myself, but I’ve found that exploring with a local offers insights you simply won’t get from a guidebook. Plus, it’s a wonderful way to meet fellow travellers with similar interests.



The experience got me thinking—why wait for a foreign holiday when Edinburgh has its own myriad of food and drink experiences waiting on our doorstep?



Here are some of my favorites that might inspire your next staycation adventure.

The Chocolatarium

This award-winning tour is one I return to time and time again. I’ve done it with god-children and friends, and every visit delivers something different while always being educational and fun.



Their Tour of Chocolate (£25) lets you discover the magic of where chocolate comes from, see and smell how it’s made, sample over 40 flavours in the Tasting Room, and create your very own dream chocolate bar to take home. I’ve just spotted they also offer a more grown-up Chocolate and Wine pairing (£44) right up my street!



https://www.chocolatarium.co.uk/

Edinburgh Gin Tours

Nestled in the historic arches of Edinburgh’s Old Town, the recently opened Edinburgh Gin Distillery offers an immersive experience where innovation, craft, and flavour converge.



They have several enticing options from their Classic Tour and Tasting (£28) to their Mix & Muddle Cocktail Class (£50). My personal favourite is their Decadent Duo: Chocolate and Gin (£35). This 90-minute sensory journey begins with an immersive distillery tour and finishes with a tasting of their finest gins, expertly matched with hand-selected chocolates from COCO Chocolatier.



Why not reward yourself with a bracing walk up Calton Hill on a beautiful day to enjoy the views, then finish with a tour at Edinburgh Gin and a cocktail or two? Their bar, with views out to Calton Hill, is open to the public and offers fabulous creations from their talented mixologists.



https://www.edinburghgin.com/

Johnnie Walker Experience

Johnnie Walker on Princes Street offers several whisky-focused tours. Their Luxury Whisky & Artisanal Chocolate Pairing (£65) takes you on a unique journey to expertly nose and taste exceptional whiskies, each paired with a luxury Scottish chocolate truffle created by award-winning Highland Chocolatier Iain Burnett.



A highlight is their introduction to Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet (43% ABV), a brand-new innovation launched in October 2024. With notes of blood oranges, red berries, sweet wood spice, and hints of smoked meat and salt, it’s inspired by the beauty of winter and Après Ski with friends.



For a more affordable option, their 1.5-hour Journey of Flavour (£30) includes a personalized flavour quiz and three delicious whisky cocktails tailored to your taste profile. Afterward, treat yourself to a visit to their 1820 rooftop bar, which commands wonderful views toward Edinburgh Castle—booking recommended!



https://www.johnniewalker.com

Swirl Sip Socialise

For a luxury tasting tour personalised just for you and a group of friends, I highly recommend Joanne Frette, DipWSET, who runs Swirl Sip Socialise. Whether you’re a beginner or connoisseur, her unique approach makes wine and whisky tasting accessible and exciting.



She offers curated tastings, food and wine pairing dinners, private or small group restaurant tours in Edinburgh, and even virtual tasting events that bring friends together, no matter where they are.



https://swirlsipsocialise.com/

Breaking the Rules: Molton Brown and Wine Experience

One of the first rules taught on wine courses is never to wear fragrance during tastings. However, sometimes it’s fun to challenge convention! On April 24th, Wine Events Scotland’s Diana Thompson and Genna from Molton Brown are hosting a sensory experience.

After learning about Molton Brown’s Flora Luminaire fragrance, you’ll taste four wines and compare how the Eau de Parfum pairs with each. Will it enhance or detract from the experience? Will everyone have the same reaction? You’ll also take home a fabulous Molton Brown goodie bag worth £20.



https://wineeventsscotland.co.uk/events/fragrance-wine-experience-flora-luminaire/



I’ve barely scratched the surface of the wonderful food and drink tours available in Edinburgh. So, if you can’t afford a city break just now, why not organise your own staycation? Be a tourist in your own backyard and explore what our magnificent capital has to offer.

Your taste buds will thank you.



