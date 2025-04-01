The East Retail Crime Task Force was recently launched in response to an increase in offending against retailers in the area.

As part of ongoing efforts to address this issue, two women, both aged 42, have been arrested in connection with separate incidents in central Edinburgh.

They are facing a combined total of 25 charges, which include theft, police assault, breach of bail conditions, and offences against retail workers.

Both women are due to appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The task force remains committed to ensuring community safety and protecting local businesses from criminal activity.

“We encourage retailers to continue reporting incidents promptly so we can take swift and appropriate action.”

Like this: Like Loading...