Police have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with a fatal road crash that took place in Loanhead on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023.

The crash took place on Nivensknowe Road where an 88-year-old man was struck by a Honda Civic car. He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, 23 December, 2023.

The 51-year-old driver of the car has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Like this: Like Loading...