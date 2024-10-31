Police have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with a fatal road crash that took place in Loanhead on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023.
The crash took place on Nivensknowe Road where an 88-year-old man was struck by a Honda Civic car. He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, 23 December, 2023.
The 51-year-old driver of the car has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.