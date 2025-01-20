Police are appealing for information following a serious injury collision on Bog Road, Penicuik that took place on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Around 3.20pm, officers received a report of a collision involving three children, aged 11, 12 and 13, and the driver of a Volkswagen T-Cross. .

Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh where medical staff confirmed their injuries as serious. The 12-year-old girl was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for collision investigators to examine the location.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1844 of 19 January, 2025.

