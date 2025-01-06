Police Scotland has launched the second phase of a national advertising campaign with TV, radio and digital advertising to recruit police officers across the country.

The campaign encourages potential candidates to consider the transferable skills they can bring to the role of police officer and explains why policing is a job like no other.

The first phase of the national recruitment campaign, which launched in September 2024, featured social media video adverts with real officers telling the story of their journey into the policing.

In November 2024 Police Scotland officer numbers increased to 16,603. Continued recruitment will help the Service to maintain this number.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The latest campaign messaging focuses on the transferable skills prospective candidates can bring to policing with the key message: the skills you need to be a police officer might be the ones you already have.

“If you want to learn more about the job of a police officer, or if you’re ready for a job like no other, apply via the Police Scotland website.”

