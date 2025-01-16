Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a missing family.

Bahara Denisa Baci, a 13-year-old girl, Shakira Baci a 7-year-old girl and Umut-yronn Saban, an 11-month-old boy were last seen around 12.30pm on Thursday, 16 January, 2025 in the Captain’s Road area of the city.

All three are understood to be in the company of their mother, Narcisca Baci, aged 28 and their father Serbanica-Ibram Saban aged 32, who are also missing.

Superintendent Murray Tait said: “Our concern for the family is growing and we would urge anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police urgently.

“We believe the children and their parents are together but we want to ensure they are safe and well.

“If anyone sees any of the family or knows their whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1380 of 16 January, 2024.”

