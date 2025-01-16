A man has been jailed in connection with an attempted robbery in Edinburgh and a robbery in Glasgow that happened in February 2024.

Issa Mohamed, 30, was sentenced to four years and eight months at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Thursday, 16 January, 2025, after being found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 3 December, 2024.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, 13 February, 2024, Mohamed threatened a 37-year-old woman with an imitation firearm at a property on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, stealing her phone and a quantity of cash.

The second happened on Saturday, 17 February, 2024, he threatened a 60-year-old woman with an imitation firearm and attempted to rob her at an address on Powderhall Rigg, Edinburgh. Both victims were left shaken but unhurt.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “Mohamed’s actions were calculated and deeply distressing for the two women involved.

“His conviction reflects the seriousness of his crimes and demonstrates our determination to hold offenders accountable.

“Violence has no place in our society, and we will continue working to bring those responsible to justice and keep our communities safe.”

