Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after two cars were stolen in Uphall.

The incident happened between 12am and 6am on Tuesday, 1 April, 2025 outside a property on South Middleton.

A black Volkswagen Golf GTI and a black Volkswagen Passat were taken.

Detective Sergeant Derek Smith said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0514 of Tuesday, 1 April, 2025.

