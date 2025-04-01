Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after two cars were stolen in Uphall.
The incident happened between 12am and 6am on Tuesday, 1 April, 2025 outside a property on South Middleton.
A black Volkswagen Golf GTI and a black Volkswagen Passat were taken.
Detective Sergeant Derek Smith said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.
“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0514 of Tuesday, 1 April, 2025.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.