Police in East Lothian are asking for the help of the public to trace a missing 55-year-old man.

Simon Adkins was last seen around 7.15pm on Saturday, 29 March, on the B1361 near the golf club in Prestonpans and walking in the direction of Musselburgh.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with grey hair and a grey, bushy beard. He was wearing a black jacket, tan coloured trousers, red trainers with white soles and gold-rimmed glasses.

Inspector Kornelis de Vries said: “Concerns are growing for Simon’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“I am asking people to keep a look out for him. If you were driving in the area please check any dash-cam to see if you have captured something that could assist.

“Please also check sheds and out buildings in case he has sought shelter.

“If anyone has seen Simon or knows where he might be then please get in touch with us.”

If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3734 of Saturday, 29 March, 2025.

