Glamorous posters dating back to the boom in ski holidays in the early-mid twentieth century are to be sold by fine art auctioneers live online on the evening of Tuesday 21st January.

Posters promoting renowned destinations in Switzerland, France and Italy, as well as examples from Austria, Finland, Norway and the US, capture golden age of travel with stylish images from sought-after designers of the day encouraging holidaymakers to visit.

Lyon and Turnbull – Ski Posters Sale PHOTO © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025.

Lyon and Turnbull – Ski Posters Sale PHOTO © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...