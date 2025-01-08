Nicky Cadden has been named William Hill Premiership Player of the Month for December after helping Hibs notch up four straight wins.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Easter Road club from Barnsley in the summer, is the first Hibernian player to pick up the accolade since January 2023 when Kevin Nisbet won the prize.

Cadden was on fine form in December, claiming the Player of the Match award in Hibs 3-1 win over Ross County.

The left-sided midfielder was on the scoresheet a week later at Pittodrie, volleying home Martin Boyle’s cross in the Hibs 3-1 victory against Aberdeen.

He put in another player of the match display in the Edinburgh Derby on Boxing Day, delivering the corner for the opening goal before setting up Dwight Gayle’s winner at Tynecastle.

Cadden added another assist to his tally the end of the month, crossing for Nectar Triantis to nod home against Kilmarnock as Hibs finished the year with a fourth win in a row.

Since arriving in the summer, he has eight goal contributions (four goals and four assists) in 16 William Hill Premiership matches to date.

