Detectives are continuing to appeal for help from the public after a camper van was stolen from an address in East Lothian.

Between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on Monday, 6 January, 2025, a grey Volkswagen T6 Transporter with the registration WX66 VVP was stolen from outside a property on Arthurs Way in Haddington.

The van was later recovered on Goldcrest Place in Edinburgh on the morning of Wednesday, 8 January.

Detective Constable Jamie Donaldson said: “We are grateful for the assistance we’ve received so far but are still keen to hear from anyone who could have information that could help with our enquiries.

“In particular, we’re asking residents in the Goldcrest Place area to review any dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage they might have for anything unusual or suspicious. We’d also like to hear from anyone else in the Edinburgh or Haddington areas who may have relevant footage or information that could assist with our investigation.

“If you think you can help, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1607 of 7 January, 2025. Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

