It was all ‘lights, camera, climate action’ at Holyrood as MSPs returned to business for the new year.

Climate campaigners urge politicians to take action on climate change.

The campaigners say that The Scottish Government’s delivery on climate action did not improve last year when it announced it was ditching its legal target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 and delayed promised climate action. It came during a year which was again the hottest ever recorded globally, resulting in ever worsening climate impacts in Scotland and in all parts of the world. Photos of wildfires in California just yesterday are attributed to climate change.

But campaigners from Scotland’s climate coalition, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS), say there are numerous opportunities to get Scotland’s climate action back on track in 2025, and are launching a new campaign ‘Scotland United for Climate Action’ to demonstrate the strong public support for this and to highlight the benefits this will bring to our health, jobs and communities

Becky Kenton-Lake of SCCS said: “On MSPs’ first day back in 2025, we were on location at the Scottish Parliament to let them hear loud and clear that Scotland is united for climate action that makes our homes warmer, makes cleaner forms of travel easier for everyone, and secures good jobs in green industries.

“The First Minister says climate is one of his top priorities but it’s time to prove that by ensuring his government grasps this year’s opportunities to direct a strong new climate action storyline. We also need all MSPs to step up and deliver Oscar-winning supporting performances to help deliver the fast and fair climate action we so urgently need.”

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland is a diverse coalition of over 70 civil society organisations, campaigning together on climate change. Members include environment, faith and belief groups, international development organisations, trade and student unions and community groups.

Becky Kenton-Lake added: “This is not a dress rehearsal. It’s time for “lights, camera, climate action.”

Stop Climate Chaos campaigners at Holyrood PHOTO- Colin Hattersley Photography

