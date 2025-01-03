Three players have left Hibs this month, two on permanent transfers and one on loan.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has left the club by mutual consent and departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Hibernian FC.

The defensive midfielder signed for Hibs in Summer 2021 and went on to make 69 appearances across four seasons with the Club.

Most of those appearances came during his first season at Hibs, where he featured 44 times (all comps) and scored a memorable brace against Ross County in February 2022.

Unfortunately, his playing time has been hampered by injury over the last two seasons.

On his departure, Head Coach David Gray said: “It has been a frustrating few years for Jake where he has struggled with injuries and for regular game-time. We agreed that the termination of his contract was best for both parties to allow him to move on and explore the next steps of his playing career.

“I would like to thank Jake for his efforts and what he has given to the Club over the years. This fresh start will be good for him and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile Josh O’Connor has joined Crusaders FC on a permanent transfer.

The terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed, however, the deal does include a sell-on clause.

A product of the Hibernian FC Academy, O’Connor joined the Club when he was 10 years old and steadily progressed through the youth grades.

He signed his first professional contract in 2020 and made his First Team debut in March 2022, coming off the bench against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He played a key role in helping the U18s lift the CAS Elite League Title in 2021/22, before representing the Hibs U19s in the UEFA Youth League the following campaign.

The 20-year-old made three First Team appearances and contributed one assist during his time with the Club.

O’Connor spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Airdrieonians – featuring 33 times, before joining Dundalk FC for the first half of the 2024/25 season.

O’Connor has now agreed terms with the NIFL Premiership side Crusaders FC.

Upon Josh’s departure, Hibs Sporting Director Malky Mackay commented: “We would like to thank Josh for all his hard work and efforts during his time with the Club.

“He is a great lad who has represented Hibs with pride all the way through the age groups in the Academy to making his First Team debut.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Josh the best of luck with his next move and all the best for the future.”

Finally Nohan Kenneh will join Ross County on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

He joined Hibs in the summer of 2022 and has gone on to make 19 appearances to date.

He joined Ross County on loan in January 2023 and then spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury Town, making 33 appearances for the English League One club.

Now, he will link up with Ross County once more, joining the Staggies for the remainder of this season.

The 21-year-old’s Hibs contract expires at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

David Gray said: “This is a good opportunity for Nohan to get back to playing more regular football.

“We have a lot of competition for places in central midfield and unfortunately for Nohan, his game time has been very limited here at Hibs.

“I would like to thank Nohan for his professionalism and attitude during his time with the Club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director, Malky Mackay added: “Nohan is going back to a Club that he knows very well and has fond memories of. Hopefully, this move will benefit him and allow him to continue to improve and develop.

“I would like to thank him for being a top young professional in his time at Hibs and wish him every success in his future career.”

