Hibs head coach David Gray has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for December after a string of impressive results.

The Easter Road side won four of their five matches across the month including an Edinburgh derby triumph over Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle to rise up the top-flight table.

Hibs also defeated Ross County, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock across the month.

Gray’s team now sit seventh in the league table with a five-game unbeaten streak after Thursday’s 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Gray is the first Hibs manager to win the award since Paul Heckingbottom in March 2019.

He told the club website: “Firstly, I would just like to thank the rest of the coaching staff, the backroom staff and of course, the players, as this has been a real collective effort.

“The festive fixture schedule is always a challenging period, so to come through that with four wins on the bounce was massive for us and brilliant for our supporters. Full credit goes to the players, staff and everyone behind the scenes for all their hard work and continued belief in what we are trying to do.

“We are growing in confidence and we need to make sure we take that momentum into 2025 and finish the season as strongly as possible,” he added.

