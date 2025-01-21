Both Edinburgh clubs face difficult away ties in the 5th round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.
Hibs travel to Sommerset Park to take on second-tier promotion hopefuls Ayr United who are managed by former player Scott Brown.
Ayr qualified for the 5th round with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Broxburn Athletic.
Hearts face a difficult trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren.
The Saints qualified with a 3-1 victory over Queen of the South.
Full Draw
Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic
Ayr United v Hibernian
Celtic v Raith Rovers
Dundee v Airdrieonians
Livingston v Cove Rangers
Rangers v Queen’s Park
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
Ties will be played on the weekend of 8/9 February.
