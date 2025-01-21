Both Edinburgh clubs face difficult away ties in the 5th round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

Hibs travel to Sommerset Park to take on second-tier promotion hopefuls Ayr United who are managed by former player Scott Brown.

Ayr qualified for the 5th round with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Broxburn Athletic.

Hearts face a difficult trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren.

The Saints qualified with a 3-1 victory over Queen of the South.

Full Draw

Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic

Ayr United v Hibernian

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Dundee v Airdrieonians

Livingston v Cove Rangers

Rangers v Queen’s Park

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

Ties will be played on the weekend of 8/9 February.

