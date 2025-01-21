There is a comprehensive list of ways to celebrate Rabbie Burns in Edinburgh this week on the Burns and Beyond website.

Although the Burns & Beyond Festival has been axed due to lack of funds, there are many events taking place this week.

Read the list of live and archived events to help you pay tribute to Rabbie Burns on or around his birthday, 25 January 2025 and there is a particular shout out for the Chinese celebrations at the Mound on Saturday. More details on Facebook.

A couple of others are listed here for convenience. If you have something that we have missed then get in touch! editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

Alternative Burns Night at Bridgend Farmhouse

At Bridgend Farmhouse they are holding an alternative Burns night on 29 January with a community meal at 5pm. All ages are welcome.

At Ardfern in Leith

On Sunday 26th January Roberta Hall McCarron’s all-day café, bar and bottleshop, Ardfern, will be hosting a special post-Burn’s Night dinner with independent Leith bottler Blind Summit Whisky. The two Leith neighbours will be celebrating Scottish whisky with a casual set-dinner and tasting of Blind Summit’s two latest releases led by Jamie Dawson.

The menu will be priced at £49 and will include a welcome whisky hi-ball cocktail followed by two drams alongside the following dishes:



– Oyster, jalapeño hot sauce

⁠- Hash brown – beef haggis, ox tongue, romesco

⁠- Kedgeree fritter, curry mayo

– Mushroom parfait, sourdough

– Chicken & squid skewer, Arbroath smokie fish caramel

– Chocolate, toasted barley & whisky doughnut

Following the dinner, whiskies will be available to take away from Ardfern’s bottleshop. Bookings can be made between 5:30 and 8:30 and with pre-payment at the time of booking on Ardfern’s website – www.ardfern.uk

Community Ceilidh at Royston Wardieburn Community Centre

Garden Kitchen Rabbie Burns Celebration at the Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre

Like this: Like Loading...