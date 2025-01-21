This week at The Scottish Parliament

Parliamentary business for the week begins today.

Tuesday 21 January 2025

Compensation for WASPI women (Scottish Government debate)

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Government Debate on Compensation for WASPI Women, Maggie Chapman MSP hailed the work of working class women all across Scotland and beyond in standing up for their rights.

She said: “The betrayal of the WASPI women – those women born in the 1950s – is yet another grave injustice waged against working class women all over the UK. They were not properly informed of changes to their pensions, and now are being refused any compensation.

“All of the women who have been affected deserve fast, fair and full compensation. Those politicians that have misled them and used them just to win votes must apologise too. It is shocking that WASPI women have been used in this way, only to have politicians turn their backs on them.

“Scottish Greens will always stand in solidarity with WASPI women. They are our mothers, sisters, carers, neighbours and friends.

“Far too many women have died without resolution or justice. Keir Starmer can and must act to deliver justice.”



Wednesday 22 January 2025

Education and skills and Net zero and energy (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party debates)

Celebrating the continued social, cultural and economic importance of Robert Burns(Members’ business)

Thursday 23 January 2025

Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill (Stage 3 proceedings)



Details will be published in the Business Bulletin.

Also at Holyrood there are Crafternoons being organised each Saturday.

The Parliament’s Crafternoon programme offers themed activities for families to enjoy every Saturday at the Scottish Parliament when the building is open. The drop-in sessions run from 11 am to 4 pm and are suitable for children around three years and up. This week’s theme is pin badge making.

From 11am to 4pm and no need to book. More information here.

Petition to get Mo the cat back into the Coop

Mo the cat is a fixture in the Coop at Newtongrange – but the management at the store have reacted to a complaint to head office and now th cat is banned from going inside.

There is a petition here which you can sign in support. No money is requested but if anyone does pay any sums then these will be donated to Lothian Cat Rescue.

Petition is here (Mo is outside the shop…)

Chinese Lunar New Year Market

Saturday 1 February (12pm – 5pm)

Exciting new market, celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year

Featuring art and craft stalls and cultural workshops

Free to enter, taking place in the vibrant Out of the Blue Drill Hall in Leith

HelloArt is behind the Chinese Lunar New Year Market – the first of its kind in Edinburgh which will take place on 1 February 2025 at the iconic Out of the Blue Drill Hall promising to bring the rich traditions and cultural celebrations of the Lunar New Year to life for everyone to enjoy.

The market will feature:

Art and Craft Stalls : Unique Chinese-inspired creations by local and international artists.

: Unique Chinese-inspired creations by local and international artists. Interactive Cultural Workshops : Hands-on experiences in traditional crafts like calligraphy, paper cutting, and lantern making.

: Hands-on experiences in traditional crafts like calligraphy, paper cutting, and lantern making. Delicious Pre-Made Food Stalls: Authentic treats including tanghulu, steamed buns, and rice cakes.

The Lunar New Year Market is a celebration of cultural exchange and community connection. By introducing Scottish residents to the lively traditions of the Lunar New Year, HelloArt aims to bridge cultural gaps, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique celebration to Edinburgh,” said Ying Gao, Founder of HelloArt. “Our goal is to create a space where people from all backgrounds can come together to experience the joy and richness of Chinese culture, while also supporting local artists and vendors.”

This event highlights the importance of cultural inclusion, creating a platform for dialogue and connection through art, food, and shared traditions.

The market is open to all and promises to be a memorable experience for families, individuals, and anyone curious about the magic of the Lunar New Year.

Cargo Bike Movement – Give it a Go!

On Friday Banzai and the Cargo Bike Movement are holding a session at Bruntsfield Links from 11am to 1.30pm to allow anyone who goes along the chance of trying out one of their cargo bikes. The bikes are available for loan on a free basis.

Family Fun Day at Edinburgh Central Library

On 25 January Edinburgh Central Library are holding a Family Fun Day with free family-friendly activities at Central Library.

Tea, coffee and light snacks from noon.

11 to 11.30am, Story time for ages 3 to 5

2 to 4pm, Knit and Natter

2.30 to 4pm, Scottish traditional singing workshop for all ages with Joss Cameron (Book your ticket at www.edinburgh.gov.uk/singingworkshop)

3pm, Lego Club for ages 7 to 11

There will also be information and support stalls in the foyer. Drop in to get help and advice from the following organisations:

@changeworks 10am-1pm

Energy advice, including how to save energy at home and how to heat your home more effectively

CEC Family and Household Support 10am-1pm

Speak to the Council’s Family and Household Support team to get advice on issues such as housing, health and wellbeing, parenting, and debt

@volunteer.edinburgh 10am-4pm

For information about volunteering and its impact in Edinburgh

Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) @rnid_uk 10am-4pm

Support for those who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus

@age_scotland 1-4pm

Information and support for those aged 50 and over

Like this: Like Loading...