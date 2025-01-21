There is a huge party planned this Friday at The Piper’s Rest to celebrate their fifth year in business and to say thank you to their loyal customers.

Located just off the Royal Mile, the pub opened just before the pandemic, and has maintained regular custom throughout the last five years. The owners put the success down to their championing of traditional Scottish produce and supporting local live music.

The Piper’s Rest is located just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with a menu consisting entirely of Scottish favourites, using recipes passed down from parents & grandparents, with a modern twist – “Hearty, warming, traditional and comforting.”

Over the last five years The Piper’s Rest’s welcoming reputation and high-quality service has earned the pub one of the top-rated spots on Trip Advisor’s ‘Best Bars & Pubs in Edinburgh’‘. The pub also caught the eye of the producers of Come Dine With Me: The Professionals when the pub not only starred but was victorious in Season 2 Episode 20.

On Friday 24 January an open night of traditional Scottish celebration will be held for customers to toast Burns weekend and raise a glass to the last five years. In a competition those attending the party might win two platinum Six Nations tickets to see Scotland host Wales at Murrayfield, including breakfast at Piper’s, transport to the game, dinner and a party back at Piper’s afterwards. The night will include a tasting from Scottish moonshine brand Highland Moon and a prize-draw to win a whole keg of Tennent’s Lager.

The pub is an advocate for Edinburgh’s live music scene, as one of the only pubs in the city to host different local artists seven nights a week. Regular appearances from cult favourites such as Acoustic David and Ted Christopher have made the venue a must-visit for locals and tourists alike.

Frazer Henderson, General Manager at The Piper’s Rest, said: “When we opened Piper’s, we had the vision to utilise the best Scottish produce available, the best local live music out there, and serve customers with a smile on our face. Five years on, the welcoming, warming nature of the pub is what makes us proud. We can’t thank our loyal locals enough for making The Piper’s Rest what it is. Here’s to the next five years.”

Owners Merchant Leisure owns bars & restaurants across the city including The Newsroom, Burgers & Beers Grillhouse and The Railbridge. Their speakeasy venue Jackson the Tailor, located at the top of Leith Street and inspired by the speakeasy culture of the early 20th century, was recently shortlisted for a prestigious design award by the British Institute of Interior Design.

Most recently the bar and restaurant group took over Gordon’s Trattoria after a 43-year ownership as the sixth venue to be listed under the Merchant Leisure umbrella, which plans to continue serving authentic Italian cuisine for now in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile.

