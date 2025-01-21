Edinburgh based 2i Testing, a software testing partner, has announced its acquisition of nFocus, the UK’s longest established UK-owned testing consultancy.

This acquisition follows 2i’s recent investment from Rockpool and aligns with the company’s ambitious growth strategy to accelerate market presence, diversify service offerings, and become the leading quality assurance company in the UK.

Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i, said: “nFocus aligns perfectly with our vision, culture, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Their award-winning team of quality engineers and strong leadership bring a wealth of expertise and innovative capability to our organisation that will benefit everyone involved.”

Danny Crone, Founder of nFocus said: “When Ross Lister and I embarked on this journey nearly a quarter of a century ago, our vision was to build a business where talented individuals could thrive and where we could continuously delight our customers. I am incredibly proud to say that we have not only achieved this, but our team’s dedication and hard work have placed us in a remarkable position. This has led to an incredible and like-minded organisation, 2i, taking notice and expressing a desire to partner with us.

“I am overjoyed that this acquisition brings together two organisations that share a common culture of nurturing talent and a relentless drive for growth. Our combined efforts will undoubtedly fuel our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for both our current and future customers.”

