He also recognises that having Jason Rust as the current councillor in the three member ward is an advantage. Cllr Rust is a recognised face after twenty years on the council. Mr Cuthbert said: “People have said to me that Jason is at every community event and people know what he does in the local area.”

He stood in November when he increased his share of the first preference vote, winning 1,454 votes and ending in second place behind the successful Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate who resigned within a week of the election.

Neil admitted these were very unusual circumstances after the last by-election, but he confirmed that he would stand again immediately on being asked. He said: I think my commitment doesn’t vary week to week. If you’re going to be a candidate then you want to do that because you want to represent your area. I genuinely think that most people standing have very good intentions. I wasn’t expecting to be on the doorsteps just before Christmas but I am hoping for third time lucky. I think last time it was a credible result even though we started our campaign when we did not have a UK Leader.

“Now we have Russell Findlay as Scottish party leader and he has a clear view of the future. I think this approach is gradually working its way into policy and messaging, and this has been a better environment.”

Me is keen to be honest and transparent saying that he has lived in South Edinburgh for 20 years on what he calls the A702 corridor.

On Saturday the Scottish Conservative leader came out to canvas for him.

Cllr Jason Rust, agent for Neil Cuthbert said: “We are really pleased with the level of support being shown for our positive local campaign. While there remains real annoyance about the costs of re-running the by-election due to the actions of Liberal Democrat and SNP councillors, voters are taking on board Neil’s focus on our roads and pavements, protecting our green spaces and ensuring there is a genuine local champion after the farce in November. Neil is working hard for every vote.”

His priorities are to clean up the city with proper maintenance of local parks, regular weeding in the ward, getting the potholes fixed with better investment in local roads and pavements, continuing to preserve the green belt, conservation areas and open spaces.

Neil said: “In this ward we are right next to the green belt so this comes up all the time.”

He also wants to champion proper community consultations, listening to residents about bus lane proposals, Travelling Safely schemes and the common bin hubs which he said have been controversial in some areas. Mr Cuthbert said that even now he has been asked by people about Low Traffic Neighbourhoods which people are often against. He said: “It is remembered hurt. Someone asked me about Low Traffic Neighbourhood plans just recently – it was first on their list. We have to try and deal with these by having a grown up discussion and not getting into camps.” He is also concerned about any rises to council tax bills in next month’s budget and what that will mean going forward.

Finally he would like the council to deliver value for the council tax “ensuring that Colinton, Colinton Mains, Firhill and Oxgangs are not forgotten”.

Neil Cuthbert Conservative candidate in Colinton/Fairmilehead

