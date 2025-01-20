The in-person voting day was held in Leith on Saturday but there is still time for anyone who has a vote in £eith Chooses to cast theirs online.

Online voting is open until 3 February here.

Chair of Leith Chooses, Cllr Susan Rae, said this is the only participatory budgeting scheme in Edinburgh at the moment but she hopes that will change as part of the plan for spending the Visitor Levy is to allocate around £100,000 to each council ward for distribution according to popular vote.

She said: “I am delighted about the number of people who came along on Saturday and how busy the voting day was. We have around £50,000 from the council’s Community Grant fund and people can apply for up to £5,000 for each project. The best bit about this day is that all of the projects get to meet each other. What we have discovered in the past is that there are a lot of other projects come out of this day. The volunteers are very busy but on a day like this they get the chance to meet each other and find ways of working together.”

Cllr Jack Caldwell said: “I think there is a real community spirit in Leith but I am hopeful this will expand elsewhere in the city. I understand that the participatory budgeting aspect in the Visitor Levy plan comes from community councillors who have advocated very strongly for this in their areas. We used to have other schemes in Southside and in Portobello which are unfortunately no longer running.

“I think that this helps restore trust in the decisions being made. There are many benefits – empowering people to make their own decisions is a good thing. And on voting day everyone learns more about the organisations themselves.”

While voting went on free drinks and snacks were available to help everyone make up their minds.

Nepal Scotland Association

Active Leith – fostering wellbeing, unity, and fun for everyone

Amount requested: £5000

Qualifies for boost vote

“Active Leith is a community-driven project designed to promote physical health, mental wellbeing and social unity. Through a range of activities, including board games, karaoke, and outdoor sports, we will create a vibrant space where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect, stay active and have fun.“

Project goals

Boost physical activity: encourage regular movement, transforming Leith into a hub of fitness. Enhance mental wellbeing: foster happiness and reduce stress through engaging activities. Cultivate intergenerational and intercultural bonds: create connection opportunities for individuals from different backgrounds and ages. Strengthen community spirit: build a supportive, inclusive environment where everyone belongs.

Activities and spaces

Board games and karaoke will take place in local community centres, while sports will be in parks and fields, adapting to the seasons. Snacks and equipment will be provided.



“Active Leith is more than just a fitness project: it’s a celebration of togetherness, health, and community. Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, make friends or just have fun, be part of something special. Join the pulse of Leith and help us create a vibrant, active and inclusive community. Every person matters: together we can make a difference!”

For background information: https://www.nepalscotlandassociation.org, https://www.facebook.com/NSA2004, https://x.com/NepalScotland

North Edinburgh Performing Arts Training (NEPAT)

Community arts workshops, outreach events and open days

Amount requested: £5000

In Year 1, NEPAT will engage young people from North Edinburgh’s marginalised communities through various activities to build interest and trust.

Community arts workshops will introduce participants to performing arts through free sessions led by local artists and professionals in regional centres, schools, and youth clubs. Outreach events and open days will raise awareness about NEPAT by hosting taster sessions and attending local festivals, while partnerships with schools and youth organisations will help identify potential participants.

Creative collaborations with local organisations will lead to joint projects like community plays and talent shows, fostering more profound engagement. Youth-led creative fora will give young people a voice in shaping the programme, ensuring it meets their needs and aspirations. Regular fora will also co-create parts of the apprenticeship curriculum.

NEPAT will launch social media and digital campaigns to reach a broader audience, featuring videos, online challenges, and a dedicated website for information and participant engagement. Finally, engagement with families and the community will include family days, workshops for parents, and community performances to ensure support and celebrate local talent.

These activities will lay a strong foundation for the apprenticeship programme’s successful launch in Year 2.

For background information: https://www.facebook.com/NorthEdinPAT

Rowan Alba

Tackling stigma from homelessness and mental health issues

Amount requested: £5000

“Our project will help older people who are isolated and stigmatised due to years of homelessness and trauma feel valued, listened to and part of Leith’s community.

“Our staff and volunteers will provide 1:1 buddying support to help older people visit places in Leith that they are scared of going by themselves e.g. cafés, parks, Water of Leith, community market and local events. Individuals have experienced stigma due to homelessness and mental health issues and often feel uncomfortable going to local places: ‘They look at my chapped lips and my broken teeth and I am so self-conscious I just want to leave.’

“We will also run social activities to help older people feel less isolated. Weekly cooking classes, art workshops, gardening, meditation and yoga will help people build confidence and learn new skills.

“We will build relationships to make sure we understand each person’s needs and make sure our activities are as inclusive as possible. We will provide wheelchairs and mobility aids alongside 1:1 support for people with social anxiety.

“Older people will feel part of a united Leith community by being able to visit places they would otherwise not go, talk to people they meet and make new friends.”

For background information: https://www.rowanalba.org, https://x.com/RowanAlba, https://www.facebook.com/RowanalbaLtd

Building Bridges

Intercultural community festival

Amount requested: £5000

Qualifies for boost vote

“Building Bridges is born and bred in Leith. We work to bring together folk who’ve lived in Leith for a long time, with the many different cultures and ‘New Scots’. We’ll unite Leith through the building bridges intercultural community festival at the Croft, Leith Links, Saturday 6th September 2025 (12 noon to 5.00pm). Music, dance, workshops, stories, food and interviews will be provided by musicians, artists, dancers, storytellers and stall holders from Leith and Edinburgh.

“The festival will bring together the different communities to: Promote wellbeing and experience new tastes and experiences from other cultures

“Find common ground learn from each other about differences and celebrate the richness of our cultures.

“There’ll be lots of interaction – through eating, music and dance – to build friendship with those born in Leith and the emerging communities who have become new Leithers.

“Leith is a great place to live, but we’ve seen much of the fear, prejudice and trouble that exists in other places because people don’t know each other or appreciate all the positive things that different cultures can bring. Please support the festival to address these issues, by bringing people together to enjoy and celebrate the greatness of the Leith community.”

For background information: https://buildingbridges.scot, https://www.facebook.com/people/Building-Bridges/100087744815469

Super Power Agency

Secret Stories workshops

Amount requested: £1717

“We are seeking support to publish the writing of schoolchildren across Leith as part of our Secret Stories workshops. Secret Stories encourages P7 classes to write a collaborative story with a twist!

“Our workshops help children to improve their writing skills and learn to love writing. By creating the story together, they can share their own experiences, understand the perspectives of others and improve their relationship with the wider community. Their writing is printed in a group anthology – uniting primary schoolchildren of Leith in this shared experience. These anthologies are presented to the young people when they start S1 so that, with their new friends at secondary school, they can see how their chapters came together.

“The workshops (including books) are free to schools and young people. Leith-based artists will illustrate the work. We stock the books in independent book shops in the area (Argonaut Books and Typewronger). To have the young people in Leith see their book being sold in their community is a huge boost.

“We will work with 7 classes, supporting 210 young people. The costs to design and publish these books will be £1717·57, which we hope the community will choose to support.”

For background information: https://superpoweragency.com, https://www.instagram.com/superpoweragency, https://x.com/superpow3, https://www.facebook.com/superpoweragency

A.R.Ts Afternoon

Pulse of the Place

Amount requested: £2475

“Pulse of the Place was formed in 2006 but, due to funding constraints, we haven’t participated in local Leith events recently. Our Youth Committee aims to bring the band back for performances at the Leith Gala Day and Leith Tattoo in 2025, leading up to our 20th anniversary, Uniting back with Leith. These performances will contribute to our Legacy Film project.

“The Legacy Film will capture the decades of Arts Afternoon and Pulse of the Place, both rooted in Leith. The focus will be on people rather than products, featuring interviews from a diverse group of participants. We plan to conduct interviews with about 15 individuals, ranging from current young members to older participants with extensive experience in Pulse and Arts Afternoon.

“The narratives from these interviews will guide the selection of accompanying footage, which will include a mix of archival material and new footage shot over four dedicated sessions. This Legacy Film aims to preserve history, celebrate achievements, and inspire future generations. We believe it will significantly enhance our organisation’s visibility and reputation, ensuring our legacy within the Leith community for years to come.”

For background information: http://www.artsafternoon.org.ukhttps://x.com/Pulseoftheplace

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 17:30

Leith Runs Together

Start a Junior Park Run in Pilrig Park

Amount requested: £4800

“We are Leith Runs Together, a community group enabling children in Leith to be active every week, and have a brilliant time doing so.

“We want to start a Junior Parkrun in Pilrig Park.

“Junior Parkrun is an organised 2km run taking place every Sunday for children aged 4 to 14. It is free to take part, and inclusive for all.

“Junior Parkruns are proven to improve health and wellbeing. A recent survey found taking part improved the self-esteem of 85% of children!

“It will unite the community around a weekly event, bringing children, parents and residents together to make new friends and gain skills through volunteering opportunities.

“If successful in getting the funding, this would pay for start up costs including:

health and safety equipment

physical resources for start up

website creation and access to timing technology

start-up training and support costs.

“There are 382 Junior Parkruns across the UK, but none in Leith. We live in the most densely populated part of Scotland, and it would significantly improve the health, wellbeing, self-esteem of the children of Leith.

“Want to see the children of Leith reap benefits already being realised by others around the country? Lend us your vote!”

For background information: https://www.parkrun.com/about/join-us/junior-parkrun

Leith Runs Together

One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS)

Supporting single-parent families

Amount requested: £2975

Make your money work!

OPFS financial wellbeing groups will help single parent families in Leith get the financial support they deserve. “We will offer free, easy-to-understand help with:

“ Benefit checks : making sure families are receiving all the benefits they qualify for

: making sure families are receiving all the benefits they qualify for Budgeting and debt support : practical tips on managing money and reducing bills

: practical tips on managing money and reducing bills Saving on costs: ideas to cut household expenses, like food and energy bills.

“We know that managing money can be hard, especially for single parents juggling the dual role of caregiving and providing for their children. Our group is designed to be simple, supportive, and welcoming for all families in this situation.”

Requested funding

The grant will cover costs related to workshop preparation, materials, and facilitation, ensuring each session is accessible and impactful for attendees.

How it brings us together

“This project connects single parent families from all backgrounds. We will create a community of people helping each other to learn and share advice, so no one feels alone with their financial worries or is left struggling in silence.

“By voting for us, you will help make Leith a place where every family can thrive. Let’s unite for financial wellbeing in Leith.”

For background information: https://opfs.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/OneParentFamiliesScotland,

https://www.instagram.com/oneparentfamiliesscotland, https://x.com/opfs, https://www.youtube.com/user/oneparentfamilies

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 17:40

Dr Bell’s Family Centre

Holiday Programmes

Amount requested: £4950

“At Dr Bells Family Centre, we would like to bring the Leith Community together to provide activities for families living in Leith delivered by organisations and professionals from Leith. To do this we will offer programmes that will run during school holidays 2025, which will provide opportunities for free workshops, including childcare, day trips and family sessions. We have identified through our families the need for further supports for dads; to ensure we can meet these needs we will incorporate specific events for dads and their children to attend, ensuring we are engaging more families than previously. Financial pressures can be heightened during holiday periods, especially Christmas, so we will offer extra supports such as supermarket vouchers, pantry items and hot meals as well as creating a fun and nurturing environment that will allow families to access experiences they wouldn’t normally be able to afford. At Dr Bell’s we want to ensure that families have the resources they need to not only endure these periods but thrive and make memories too.”

For background information: https://drbells.co.uk, https://x.com/drbellsfamily, https://www.facebook.com/drbellsfamily,

https://www.instagram.com/drbellsfamily

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 18:45

Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain

Celebrating the diversity of cultures

Amount requested: £3974

Qualifies for boost vote

“Although the focus will be on Ukrainian culture, we will invite other cultures within Leith to join with us by uniting in a day of celebrating the diversity of cultures that are alive and thriving in Leith, through song, dance, food and other cultural activities.

“We will offer a free concert of singing and dancing, highlighting how proud Ukrainians are of their heritage and culture and how we want to share this with other cultures, and to learn from them about their cultures. There will be stalls offering interactive activities and tastes of different foods. This will be an outdoor family friendly event for people of all ages, celebrating the cultural diversity that makes Leith so wonderful. It will be fun, exciting and inclusive, giving the Ukrainian and other Leith communities greater understandings of each other.

“We believe this project fits strongly with this year’s LeithChooses theme. It will celebrate and showcase all that Leith has offered migrant communities. It will provide attendees with a sense of pride in Leith’s diversity, the cultures it supports and a greater sense of unity as it makes Leith a more beautiful place because of its willingness to support such rich diversity.”

For background information: https://www.augb.co.uk/augb-branch-pages/edinburgh-augb-branch

Hannah, Svenia and Linda from AUGB Edinburgh

Hibernian Community Foundation

Community Tea Dances

Amount requested: £4720

“HCF, in partnership with Pilmeny Development, Edinburgh Community Sports Hub, Places for People and The Ripple, wishes to hold a series of older persons events ‘Community Tea Dances’ in 2024-25. This series targets older community members local to Hibernian Community Foundation in Leith and the surrounding area, facing loneliness and challenges around poverty. Sessions are delivered across four dates throughout the year at points of significance (Burns’ day, Easter, International day of the older Person and Christmas). Events will offer an opportunity to come together to connect, try activities with local organisations and gain advice on the challenges faced from providers like Home Energy Scotland. Tea dances will be delivered from the Hibernian CF Hub, a newly renovated accessible space with transport to and from the venue organised for attendees and partner organisations if required.

“LeithChooses funding will support the offering of a hot nutritious meal at each event, activity resources and transport costings. All partners noted will contribute to events with staff and volunteer time in addition to promoting events online and in person with service users. Events are key sources of information for services available in Leith and are often requested to us through partners’ activities.”

For background information: https://hiberniancf.org, https://www.facebook.com/HibernianCommunityFoundation, https://x.com/HibsinCommunity, https://www.instagram.com/hiberniancommunity

Norinemindeyes Culture Connect Incorporated

Unity in rhythm: a cultural fusion of art, music, dance drama and drumming

Amount requested: £5000

Qualifies for boost vote

“Unity in Rhythm is a community project aimed at bringing together African, ethnic minority, and local communities through collaborative workshops in drumming, dance, arts, crafts, and storytelling. This project, hosted by Norinemindeyes Culture Connect Incorporated, will foster cultural exchange, promote inclusion, and celebrate diversity while empowering individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

“The project will feature weekly workshops led by ethnic minority artists, where participants can explore traditional African art forms, modern expressions, and more. Activities include drumming and music sessions, cultural dance classes, arts and crafts, storytelling, and a cultural fashion showcase. It culminates in the Unity in Rhythm Festival, a public event celebrating the talents and heritage of all involved.

“Special efforts will ensure inclusivity by providing accessible venues, sign language interpretation, and outreach to local disabled, LGBT, and ethnic minority communities. By offering free or low-cost participation, and supporting access to grants, the project removes financial barriers and promotes career development.

“Ultimately, Unity in Rhythm aims to unite the community, promote visibility for minority artists, and create lasting networks of collaboration, cultural pride, and understanding.”

For background information: https://www.facebook.com/norinecultureconnect, https://www.instagram.com/norinecultureconnect

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 19:06

Broughton Primary School Parent Council

‘Welcome’ mural

Amount requested: £3494

“We want to unite Leith by making a new Broughton Primary School’s ‘Welcome’ mural to reflect the rich diversity/cultures of the school community (where over 40 languages are spoken and 40-50% of the school roll is ethnic minority, according to education.gov.scot) and Leith area. We need funds to pay for materials and a local artist to work with pupils to develop the new mural, accessible via Broughton/Bonnington Road, and artwork to feature on planters.

“The grant will be used to

“Dismantle and install a new mural on the facade of the school building alongside planters

Pay for equipment, tools and art materials

Appoint a local artist to engage the school’s pupil equalities group to design the mural (via informal consultation, and small workshops with pupils).

“Our project will benefit all of Leith by enhancing the school facade and local environment. It will serve as a cornerstone for uniting the school with the wider community, and transforming the school into a vibrant, engaging, beautiful environment. It will foster a sense of belonging and pride. Transforming the playground area will spark conversation and engagement with the wider community which includes an array of small, independent businesses.”

For background information: https://broughtonprimary.org/parent-bodies, https://www.instagram.com/bpsparentcouncil

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 16:12

Citadel Youth Centre

Generations in Sync

Amount requested: £3600

“Generations in Sync will unite older and younger people in Leith through a creative intergenerational project focusing on mental health and well-being. Mental health is an issue often associated with younger people but we know that it affects – and has always affected – all generations. However, the way mental health is thought and talked about has changed a lot over the years. We know from previous intergenerational projects the power of older and younger people coming together to share their different perspectives. This project will explore the common and unique mental health challenges facing each generation, as well as positive ideas and activities for self-care. Using creative media such as storytelling and animation will create a safe space for participants to share personal insights and promote connection, empathy, and understanding. The final creative product will be shared with the wider community in Leith, helping to bridge the generational gap and to promote wellbeing across the generations.”

For background information: https://citadelyouthcentre.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofCitadel, https://x.com/CitadelYCLeith, https://www.instagram.com/citadelycleith

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 19:23

Who Cares? Scotland

Drop-in group for local care experienced young people

Amount requested: £2520

“We want to create a Leith drop-in group for local care experienced young people. We work across 9 schools in northeast Edinburgh. This drop-in will unite care experienced young people and help them forge their own community away from school.

“The fortnightly drop-in will be youth-led; group members will decide what activities they want to take part in. Often the young people we work with do not have autonomy over their own lives, we want them to have a sense of ownership over the group. Activities may include cooking together, printing our own branded hoodies, a theatre trip, bowling together, arts and crafts activities, or a group trip to the zoo or Fox Lake in the summer holidays!

“LeithChooses funding will enable us to open our centre fortnightly to local care experienced young people providing dinner, social connection and an opportunity to access wider supports on offer through Who Cares? Scotland.

“This group will give care experienced young people a space to unite and explore their experience in care together. Giving young people an increased sense of confidence, identity and belonging by expanding social networks and creating a dedicated group for care experienced people in Leith.”

For background information: https://www.whocaresscotland.org, https://www.instagram.com/whocaresscotland

Leith Primary Parent Council

Boosting the Trim Trail

Amount requested: £4768

“Leith Primary School is situated in the heart of Leith, surrounded by the green space of Leith Links. This location allows students to engage with the outdoors for learning, play, sports, and community events.

“In front of the school lies a grassy area of the Links, utilised by Leith Primary pupils during breaks and also for events such as Sports Day and our annual Welcome Picnic. This space is also used by Central Leith After School Provision, which provides after-school care to children from local primary schools. Outside school hours, the wider community enjoys this area for recreation. Recent efforts have introduced vibrant wildflowers, transforming the space into a colourful haven in spring and summer.

“In 2018, we received a LeithChooses grant that funded the installation of a Trim Trail, which is frequently enjoyed by Leith Primary students and local children alike. We now hope to extend this with monkey bars and striding stilts to make it even better, and enrich play resources on the Links.

“We believe this project aligns perfectly with this year’s theme: nothing brings a community together like outdoor play. We would be so excited to enhance this space even further.”

For background information: https://www.facebook.com/leithprimarypc

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 16:35

Norton Park SCIO

Supporting the voluntary supporters

Amount requested: £5000

“We know the role our voluntary sector staff and volunteers play in our communities. Through the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the voluntary sector kept the doors open when people were most in need. And now, even in this difficult landscape, volunteers and staff in this sector work just as hard, if not harder, with shrinking resources every year.

“At Norton Park, by offering affordable office space to more than 20 charities, we do what we can to alleviate some of the stress faced by the voluntary sector. This application to LeithChooses aims to further this supportive role we play, offering wellbeing activities and fun networking opportunities for those volunteers and staff that deserve to be thanked for the work they do to keep our communities thriving.

“A programme of activities will be offered throughout 2025 with a larger scale event in Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2025. Activities booked will mainly lean on Edinburgh’s thriving social enterprise scene to deliver personal experiences for third sector staff while contributing to our citiy’s circular economy.

“A poll sent out to Northeast voluntary sector workers, indicates that application would be supported by our peers.”

For background information: https://www.nortonpark.org, https://x.com/norton_park, https://www.instagram.com/nortonpark57

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 16:56

Leith Community Growers

Dùthchas – Growing an Orchard for the People

Amount requested: £4990

“Dùthchas – Growing an Orchard for the People is about reviving the Leith Links Children’s Orchard into a space where everyone in our community can connect, learn, and grow together. We want to create a thriving nature hub to host gardening sessions, nature-(re)connection workshops, and creative activities that bring people of all ages and backgrounds together, especially those who feel isolated or marginalised. This project will foster social connection, build community resilience, and improve wellbeing for everyone involved. Look forward to learning about permaculture, community land management, urban wildlife, queer ecology and foraging.

“By voting for us, you’ll be helping to create a safe, green community space where all of Leith can unite to grow food, learn and share skills, and celebrate nature. With your support, we’ll use the grant to cover workshop-facilitation fees and build the infrastructure the garden requires to make the Orchard welcoming and accessible to all.

“Help us bring back a vibrant, inclusive Community Orchard that fosters our social bonds and also contributes to the health of the environment. This is a project for the people of Leith, led by the people of Leith. We need your vote to make it happen—let’s unite and grow together!”

For background information: https://www.facebook.com/leithcommunitygrowing, https://www.instagram.com/leithcommunitygrowers

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 17:10

Sketchy Beats Art Collective

Free art classes for all

Amount requested: £5000

“We would like to start offering regular art classes, free of charge, for anyone in the community to attend. These will be fully tutored by local artists and all materials will be provided.

“This ties in with the theme because people of all ages and all walks of life will unite through artistic expression. Art is a universal language that crosses all barriers, uniting people of different ethnicities, faiths, genders and economic backgrounds.

The grant money will be used to pay local artists to teach the lessons, to buy art supplies and to go towards venue costs. A small amount will also go towards promoting the classes.

“The project will benefit anyone interested in exploring their creativity, learning a new skill, looking for a new hobby or meeting new people. There are many benefits to learning and creating art – channelling your thoughts and emotions into creativity has been shown to improve your mental health. We think this would be of huge benefit to many people in the local community.

“Let’s unite Leith by learning art!”

For background information: https://sites.google.com/view/sketchy-beats/home, https://x.com/sketchy_beats

Edinburgh Remakery

Leith Uniting – If Walls Could Speak

Amount requested: £4900

“The Edinburgh Remakery’s ‘Leith Uniting’ project is a vibrant community-driven art initiative which will celebrate the cultural diversity that defines our area.

“Uniting people from diverse backgrounds – ethnic minorities, refugees, the elderly, youth, LGBTQI+ and others – to collaboratively create a large-scale graffiti-style artwork.

“Through a series of events, various community groups will collaboratively design sections of the artwork using materials which were destined for landfill. Each piece will reflect their unique cultural experiences, challenges, and values. A local graffiti artist will interpret these designs, working closely with the participating groups, and combine them into a mural on the wall outside Edinburgh Remakery at Newkirkgate. Participants will help install the mural, which will symbolise unity and celebrate the inclusivity of Leith.

“The community-designed project highlights both the diversity and shared values of the community, promoting collaboration and understanding across different social groups.

“‘Leith Uniting – If Walls Could Speak’ fosters creativity, cultural expression and in turn unity. The mural will not only enhance the area but also stands as a powerful symbol of how art can bring people together, showcasing Leith as a mosaic of vibrant, resilient communities.”

For background information: https://www.edinburghremakery.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/TheEdinburghRemakery, https://x.com/EdinRemakery, https://www.instagram.com/theedinburghremakery, https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-edinburgh-remakery,

https://www.threads.net/@theedinburghremakery, https://www.tiktok.com/@edinburgh_remakery

Leith Festival Association

Youth advisory board

Amount requested: £3600

“Leith Festival wishes to establish a youth advisory board, to provide opportunities for young people to get involved in planning and delivering activities for teens and young people during festival week and gala day. This matches the Leith United theme by bringing together young people through festival activities.

“This project will:

engage with young people about events and activities they would like at Leith Festival

involve young people in planning and delivering events

raise awareness of Leith Festival’s history with younger generations, as part of the area’s heritage, and encourage the next generation to get involved with Leith Festival.

provide an avenue for younger people to join the main Leith Festival board.

“The funding will be used for:

a community youth worker to engage with young people, and develop terms of reference and the scope of the youth board’s activities.

venue hire and refreshments during the engagement and recruitment phases

governance or other training, if required.

“The outcome of this project will be:

establishment of a youth advisory board

a youth strand at Leith Festival 2026 and future Festivals

young people are involved in planning and delivering Leith Festival

young people gain skills in charity governance, event planning and delivery.”

For background information: https://leithfestival.com, https://x.com/leithfestival

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 17:24

ELREC

Conscious Leith Crafting

Amount requested: £4469

Qualifies for boost vote

“Conscious Leith Crafting will provide creative handcraft workshops connected with exploring green areas in Leith that aims to unite Leith community from all cultural backgrounds, let connect with nature and express their experiences through art with positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

Motivation

High interest in existing Conscious Weaving Workshops shows the need for continuing delivering art related activities in this area. This project aims to develop by adding new sustainable handcrafts activities with use of natural materials such as branches, stones or recycled items such as lamps that will be inspired by preceding walk around green areas in Leith.

Activity

The project will provide three handcrafts workshops per month consisting of one hour walk followed by a three hour relaxing handcraft workshop with tea and snacks.

Uniting Leith

Wider range of art activities and changing location has a potential to reach to all different groups in Leith and bring them together. We will continue outreach and cooperation with ELREC communities to reach ethnic minorities and find new partners to organise dedicated workshops for their groups.

The end of the project will be celebrated with a short video presenting the visited green areas with effects of the participants’ work.”

For background information: https://www.elrec.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/ELRECUK, https://www.instagram.com/elrecuk

[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 17:49

Leith Walk Primary Parents Council

Enhanced outdoor learning programme

Amount requested: £2695

“Leith Walk Primary Parent Council is looking to support the introduction of an enhanced outdoor learning programme. The programme will foster connections among students, educators, families and community groups, creating a stronger, more engaged community with shared goal of utilising, sustaining and improving local community spaces. The programme will be delivered in an inclusive way, encouraging diverse groups to interact and share experiences, breaking down social barriers.

“Activities will include: shelter building, native planting, growing food sources, campfire experiences and bushcraft.

“The funding will allow us to provide equipment to support the safe and inclusive delivery of the outdoor learning programme. The urban environment and lack of onsite green space, means the programme would benefit from the following materials:

bothies

shelter and den-building equipment

fire-building equipment and safety equipment

bushcraft, outdoor creativity and food-making equipment

gardening equipment.

Outcomes

United community: children and families will be more equipped to engage in local outdoor spaces. Improved environmental awareness: young people will learn how to protect the local environment. Development of lifelong skills: teamwork, problem-solving, resilience and communication Improved health and wellbeing through expanded access to outdoor learning”

