David Gray praised his players after Hibs beat Motherwell 3-1 at Easter Road on Saturday to move into the top six for the first time this season.

A double from Martin Boyle and a first half strike from Nectar Triantis sealed all three points meaning Hibs have now only lost one of their last 10 William Hill Premiership matches.

When speaking after the game, Gray was quick to praise his playing squad for their performance against the Well and the Club’s change in fortunes on the pitch.

He said: “I’m delighted with the result. I think it was fully deserved in the end.

“We had complete control in the first half; it was a really dominating performance.

“We maybe didn’t create as many chances as I’d like because of the dominance that we had in the game, but we did restrict Motherwell to very little.

“We went in at half-time at 2-0 and I was delighted with that. The risk going in at 2-0 is making sure you react well as the other team will always react positively in the second half.

“Credit to Motherwell because they really had a go second half and threw everything at it.

“They were more aggressive in the way they were playing, and we got sucked into that a little bit and became a little bit sloppy which gave them some encouragement.

“The big moment was when they scored, a sloppy goal from our point of view, but the reaction to that was great.

“To go and get the next goal in the game was huge because the momentum shifted back to us, and we were able to get over the line comfortably in the end.

“The players need to take all the praise and the credit. We’ve had one defeat in 10 and to go from where we were to where we are now is a really good achievement. We need to keep moving forward and progressing.

“Like I said, full credit to the players for coming through such a difficult period, not just because of where we were in the league, but also because of the schedule. To return those points in that period is fantastic.”

