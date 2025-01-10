Elie Youan was the closest to returning for this weekend’s game against Motherwell, however, he had a slight setback with his foot injury this week.

“I thought Elie might have been fit for game this weekend, but unfortunately he’s still out,” admitted Gray.

“He was back on the grass this week, but he’s had a little bit of a setback so this game will come too soon for him.”

Gray’s attacking options will be bolstered after this weekend though, as like Elie, Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kuharevich are close to a return.

“Kieron and Myko are both on the grass training fully, which is great!

“This game will come too soon because of the amount of time they’ve been out, but it’s positive to have them back on the grass and back involved.

“They could be available next week as long as they keep progressing. There’s still a lot of challenges to get through, but that could be a real positive for us and them to be back playing.”

Gray will still be without Joe Newell and Marvin Ekpiteta, though, for a short period of time.

“Joe will be out for a couple of weeks, which is a bit of a blow, but at the same time, we will benefit from it longer-term. He’s been nursing an injury this season, so to give him a couple of weeks off it should strengthen it.

“Marvin is slightly further away. We’re looking towards the back end of January/start of February for him, but he’s progressing nicely.”

Like this: Like Loading...