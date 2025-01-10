Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a property was searched in the Dalry area of Edinburgh on Thursday, 9 January, 2025.

Officers searched the property under warrant in Caledonian Crescent.

Cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy worth an estimated street value of £15,000 were recovered along with a four figure sum of cash.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection. They were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 10 January, 2025.

Detective Sergeant Mark Coull said: “This is a significant recovery which will impact on those involved in this type of criminality.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...