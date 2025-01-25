A controversial late penalty denied Hibs victory in Dingwall against Ross County this afternoon.

David Gray made five changes from the side that beat Clydebank in the Scottish Cup last week.

Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden returned in the wing-back positions, while Nectarios Triantis and Josh Campbell back in midfield. Up front Dwight Gayle partnered Martin Boyle in attack.

Ross County made four alterations from the Scottish Cup defeat at home to Livingston last week.

Zac Ashworth and Jonathan Tomkinson made their first starts after signing this month, as did 19-year-old George Robesten, whose loan spell at Brora Rangers has been cut short. Captain Connor Randall also returned to the side.

After an evenly contested opening spell, County passed up a great chance to take the lead when Nicky Cadden handled the ball inside the area and a penalty was awarded after a VAR check.

But Jordan Smith saved Jordan White’s effort to the relief of the travelling support behind the goal.

Hibs opened the scoring in the 41st minute after some fine play by Triantis who set up Dylan Levitt and the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the net from 15-yards.

Just before the break Chris Cadden’s cross was met at the back post by his brother Nicky but his effort from close range deflected off Jordan Amissah.

In the last action of the first half Noah Chilvers was booked for a foul on Boyle.

Hibs started the second half on the front foot and Josh Campbell had a long range effort which flew over the bar.

The visitors continued to dominate possession without creating any great chances.

Gray replaced the injured Levitt with Nathan Moriah Welsh and Nicky Cadden with Jordan Obita.

With 20-minutes remaining Kieron Bowie replaced Dwight Gayle.

Hibs continued to press forward and Boyle tested the County keeper with a powerful effort on the break.

With two minutes remaining Kieran Phillips got on the end of a George Robesten cross flicked the ball over Smith and went down. Smith received a yellow card and Ronan Hale dispatched the resultant spot kick.

Ross County: Amissah, Wright, Campbell, Tomkinson, Brown, Randall, Nisbet, Ashworth, Chilvers, Robesten, White.

Substitutes: Laidlaw, Allardice, Hale, Phillips, Harmon, Telfer, Smith, MacLeod, Reid.

Hibs: Smith, O’Hora, Bushiri, Iredale, C Cadden, N Cadden, Triantis, Levitt, Campbell, Boyle, Gayle.

Substitutes: Bursik, Miller, Kwon, Bowie, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Molotnikov, Kuharevich.

