No doubt this is a familiar sight across Scotland today. After Storm Éowyn some repairs will be required after damage caused by the high winds.

On Saturday lunchtime officers from Scottish Fire & Rescue were clearing the debris after a chimney collapsed onto the roof of 13 Howe Street, aiming to make the area safe again for anyone on the street below.

They can be seen below using a Magirus vehicle with turntable ladder to access the roof.

Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
Chimney collapse 13 Howe Street Edinburgh. © 2025 Martin McAdam
image_pdfimage_print
Website |  + posts

Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.