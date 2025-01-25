No doubt this is a familiar sight across Scotland today. After Storm Éowyn some repairs will be required after damage caused by the high winds.
On Saturday lunchtime officers from Scottish Fire & Rescue were clearing the debris after a chimney collapsed onto the roof of 13 Howe Street, aiming to make the area safe again for anyone on the street below.
They can be seen below using a Magirus vehicle with turntable ladder to access the roof.
Damage to roof on Howe Street being attended to by Scottish Fire on Saturday pic.twitter.com/qmtwJguMkk— Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) January 25, 2025
