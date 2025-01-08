Police in East Lothian are appealing for information after a camper van was stolen from an address in Haddington on Monday, 6 January, 2025.

Between 11.30pm and 11.55pm, a grey Volkswagen T6 Transporter with the registration WX66 VVP was stolen from outside a house on Arthurs Way, Haddington, East Lothian.

The last sighting of the van was around 12.10am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, on Lindsay Road in Edinburgh.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are urging anyone who has seen the van or anyone in the Haddington or Edinburgh area who has information that may assist their investigation to contact them.

Anyone in these areas with dashcam or personal footage is asked to check it in case it holds anything relevant to this enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1607 of 7 January 2025. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

