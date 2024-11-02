Sarah Stichbury (Comiston Ladies) and Margaret Parr (Merchants of Edinburgh) are pictured with the Gibson Cup after their victory on the Braid Hills golf course.

They had to go to an extra hole to defeat final opponents Marie Young and Jenni Ray from North Berwick.

In the semi-final the successful pair overcame Fiona Hunter and Fiona Findlay.

The Gibson Cup is a ladies foursomes competition played annually and always on the Braid Hills.

As well as the main cup a second tier cup is played for by qualifiers 5-8 on the Sunday as well as a Consolation Salver for all other competitors. So, it’s a real festival of ladies golf.

A history of the Gibson Cup is displayed in the starter’s office at the Braid Hills.

