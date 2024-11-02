Dispersal Zones for #OpCrackle have been set up across Edinburgh and are now enforceable and will remain in place until 0000 hours on 05/11/2024.

These are in place within: Gorgie, Saughton, Oxgangs, Liberton, Gilmerton, Gracemount, Portobello, Niddrie, Moredun, Muirhouse, Craigentinny, Pilton and Edinburgh City Centre.

Officers use this power where they have reasonable grounds to believe that the presence or behaviour of a group of two or more people in any public place is causing, or likely to cause, alarm or distress to any members of the public.

An officer utilising Dispersal Zone powers may give:

1. A direction requiring persons in the group to disperse.

2. A direction requiring any of those persons whose place of residence is not within the relevant locality to leave.

3. A direction prohibiting any of those persons whose place of residence is not within the relevant locality from returning to the relevant locality or any part of it during such period (not exceeding 24 hours) from giving of the direction as the constable may specify.

A spokesperson said: “If you knowingly contravene a direction given by an officer within a Dispersal Zone under these powers, you can be subject to an arrest without warrant.”

Like this: Like Loading...