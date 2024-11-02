Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident in the Cowgate.

A number of roads have been closed including Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Road.

Forensic officers are at the scene along with several police cars.

Photographs shared on social media show a large police cordon in place near Niddry Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “Emergencies services are responding to a road traffic incident in Cowgate, Edinburgh. Blair Street, Guthrie Street, Candlemaker Road are closed.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”

More to follow

