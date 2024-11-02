Born in Kirkcaldy, Stevenson spent over 20 years with the club and played a key role in the 2007 League Cup winning side that beat Kilmarnock 5-1 at Hampden Park – picking up the Man of the Match award after an exceptional performance in the final.

In 2016, he played in the Scottish Cup Final victory over Rangers at Hampden Park, becoming the first – and currently – only ever men’s player to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup with Hibs.

Recognised at international level – Stevenson received his first, and only, Scotland cap in May 2018 and currently sits fourth on the Club’s all-time record appearance holders list with 600 to his name.

More records tumbled for Stevenson, when he became the Club’s record league appearance holder in February 2023 surpassing Arthur Duncan’s record of 449 league games.

Hanlon made his First Team debut in 2007 and cemented his name as one of the first on the teamsheet throughout his 17 seasons with the Club.

He will forever be fondly remembered for that equalising goal at Tynecastle that kept the Scottish Cup dream alive back in 2016.

He featured heavily in the 2016 Scottish Cup winning campaign – starting the final and writing his name into the history books as the Hibs ended a 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory.

Hanlon sits fifth on the Club’s all-time record appearance holder charts with 565 to his name.

After the presentation an emotional Stevenson said: “It felt weird driving in but it felt like being back home, especially in football terms.

“I feel so privileged and a big thank you for getting inducted tonight. It’s unbelievable.

“You hear about these names (previous inductees) when you are playing but you never put yourself in the same bracket. There are some unbelievable names that go down in folklore so to be put beside them is a massive achievement for myself.

“When I’m older I’ll probably sit back and look at my career.

“To play for this football club for so long, so many games and been lucky enough to have been in teams that have won cups, and I’ve had some amazing times here, it’s been an honour.

“It’s nice to be inducted alongside Paul. His mum or maybe his wife says we are like Ant and Dec because we are always together.

“Most of the games, I’ve played have been alongside Paul and it’s made my job a lot easier at times.

“I was just a young guy from Fife when I first came and I left as a man with a family and kids and some amazing memories and some great friends on and off the field, the fans as well.

“Looking back, it’s been a privilege to be part of this football club.”

Off the pitch, the pair proudly run the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation – which has already done so much to help young people in the local area.

Also inducted were former Turnbull’s Tornado Alex Edwards, former owner Tom Hart and two former Hibs’ Women, Joelle Murray and Suzy Shepherd.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian FC v Motherwell FC

02/01/2024 Hibs’ midfielder, Lewis Stevenson, brings the ball upfield as Hibernian take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Mirren.Easter Road Stadium 01/02/2020.

Pic shows: Hibs’ defender, Paul Hanlon, and St Mirren striker, Jonathan Obika, tussle for the ball during the 1st half as Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.

Credit: Ian Jacobs

