Double Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, Andrew Maxwell has been confirmed for Darren McGregor’s Testimonial Comedy Day

The event will take place on Sunday 17 November, 2024 in the Behind The Goals Suite at Easter Road Stadium; 12.30pm start.

Renowned for his cutting-edge comedy and intrepid social commentary, Maxwell has appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and he’s the recognisable voice of MTV’s hit show Ex On The Beach.

Alongside this he’s a regular on Radio 4 as the host of Welcome to Wherever You Are, and has been seen on Live At The Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Mock The Week (BBC Two) and much more.

Throughout his career, he has had many sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and worked alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment.

He joins a star-studded line-up, alongside Glesga Da, John Gahagan, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson for a fantastic day of comedy and fundraising, this being the second event in Darren’s Testimonial year following on from the successful Ladies Day.

There are only 20 tickets available for the event so spaces are incredibly limited! It’s just £75pp and that includes:

Drink on arrival

2 Course Lunch with Tea & Coffee

Souvenir Gift

Darren McGregor Signed print

Sunday 17th November 2024

Behind the Goals, Easter Road Stadium

12.30pm – 7pm

