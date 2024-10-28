Hibs striker Mykola Kuharevich scored his first derby goal yesterday firing home from a yard out after Marvin Ekpiteta hit the bar from a header.

But the big Ukranian finished the day with mixed emotions after 17-year-old James Wilson equalised with three minutes remaining.

The result means both Edinburgh sides remain in the bottom two in the league with Hibs at the foot of the table having played one game less than their rivals.

That could change on Wednesday night with David Gray’s men travel to Dingwall.

After the match, Kuharevich praised the fans for their support and highlighted the importance of getting back to winning as soon as possible.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the game, Kuharevich said: “It was a hard game, there was a lot of fight on show in the game – we played some good stuff.

“For me, scoring goals is the most important thing for strikers, so it was great to score my first in the Edinburgh. I

“t was an unbelievable feeling to score my first goal in a Derby, but we couldn’t hold on for the three points – which is so disappointing.

“It is so disappointing to concede these late goals, especially in these last few games. We know we have to be better than this.

“It was amazing feeling, an amazing atmosphere and it is so good to play in games like this. The fans were amazing and we appreciate them all, they deserved more today.

“It is so important that we get back to winning ways, we need to work hard and believe that we are going to get back on track as quickly as possible.”

