This evening at Traverse

At 7.15pm the launch event of A History of Scottish Drama in Six Plays will be held at Traverse. This will be a live recording of a podcast on the past, present and future of Scottish playwriting.

It is a free event, but ticketed, and lasts for an hour.

Panellists include the critic Mark Fisher, the playwrights Nicola McCartney and Isla Cowan, and Traverse Theatre Artistic Director Gareth Nicholls. The discussion will be recorded and released as a seventh and final episode of the podcast.

The launch event will run from 6.30pm until 9pm in the Traverse Theatre bar, with the discussion taking place from 7.15pm until 8.15pm.

Book here.

Eunice Olumide – she’s made a film – see it in Edinburgh on Wednesday

Scottish supermodel, Eunice Olumide, MBE, does not let the grass grow under her feet. She has now made a film which will be shown at The Cameo on Wednesday.

Eunice made a name for herself with appearances in Star Wars and the Netflix series Outsiders. Now she’s directed her first documentary, Secret Lives, a personal overview of conscious hip-hop’s development in the UK and how it relates to the US, joining the dots internationally.

Secret Lives focuses on the pioneers of underground who paved the way for hugely successful rappers of today. Here Eunice reveals her own double life as both model and Scotland’s first female rapper touring the world with major US talent including Nas, Damien Marely, Lauryn Hill, Naughty by Nature, Fat Man Scoop and Wu Tang. For a girl from Wester Hailes, she has done good.

Secret Lives has been selected for theatrical release through Picture House with upcoming screenings on

the 29th and 30th October – as well as at the highly prestigious BAFTAs this month.

Photos at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery

At the Portrait Gallery you will find 40 years of photos from the National Museum of Scotland collection. Step back in time to the 1980s when the National Galleries of Scotland officially began its world-class photography collection. Explore over 100 art works from Scotland’s national photography collection, dating from the 1840’s to the present day in this free-to-visit exhibition. Marvel at historic photographs, visit some famous faces and discover an exciting range photographic styles in this eclectic celebration of the nation’s photography collection.

National Galleries of Scotland has acquired an artwork consisting of photographs, film and performance by Glasgow-based artists Beagles and Ramsay. Sanguis Gratia Artis (Black Pudding Self-Portrait). This is a performance piece which features a black pudding self-portrait made from Beagles and Ramsay’s blood. Exploring the boundaries of the self-portrait, a pint of blood is extracted from each artist and then used to create two black puddings. While the act of making the puddings is central to the artwork, the piece exists beyond the performance with three photographs and a film that has recorded an earlier cooking session.

Sanguis Gratia Artis, translation: blood for the sake of art,will go on display at the Portrait gallery for the first time at National Galleries of Scotland in Celebrating 40 Years of Scotland’s Photography Collection. The display is made up of 3 photographs including of the artists, black puddings and the ingredients, alongside the recipe for making the black puddings.

Read more here.

Anne Lyden, Director-General at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: ‘Photography is a cornerstone of the National Galleries of Scotland, accounting for almost half of the entire collection. It is with great delight that we celebrate the medium with this impressive and engaging exhibition drawn entirely from the vast holdings of the nation’s collection. Over the course of the last forty years many photographers, collectors, donors, curators, and enthusiasts have contributed to this important world-class collection which belongs to the people of Scotland. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary with our visitors through such a dynamic display.’

Louise Pearson, Photography Curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: ‘The 40th anniversary is the perfect moment to draw from the full breadth of Scotland’s photography collection. This vibrant and fun exhibition includes photographs of famous Scots and works by photographers who have become household names. It opens many possibilities in making connections across our country’s photography collection, sharing highlights as well as celebrating lesser-known works. We want visitors to join us in celebrating the collection and take pride in Scotland’s contribution to photography worldwide.’

This exhibition is funded by The Morton Charitable Trust and the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/visit/scottish-national-portrait-gallery

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery – 40 Years of Photography exhibition

PHOTO © Stewart Attwood Photography 2024.

A concert – book now

A selection of Christmas song and arrangements from Allwood, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Wilcocks. Go and celebrate the Christmas Cheer with the Rudsambee Singers at St Marks Unitarian Church, on Castle Terrace, just behind the Usher Hall.

