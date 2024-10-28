In a city where history whispers from every sett, the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood has emerged from a spectacular £10 million metamorphosis as a love letter to one of Scotland’s most influential artists.

This ambitious renovation doesn’t just modernise – it pays homage to Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, Leith’s own pop art pioneer, creating an unexpected harmony between Scottish heritage and contemporary luxury.

A canvas of culture

The hotel’s redesign reads like a carefully curated gallery, where Paolozzi’s influence dances through every space. Cool neutrals and layered textures create a sophisticated backdrop, while marble, sand, and onyx elements echo the artist’s multidimensional approach. The Greatroom lobby, serving as the hotel’s social nucleus, strikes a perfect balance between artistic flair and practical comfort, offering everything from remote working spaces, comfortable armchairs, a small reading library with coffee-table type books, to an impressive cocktail bar and restaurant.

From kitchen to canvas

Under the guidance of Head Chef Andrew McRobert, the culinary offering proves equally artistic. Whether you’re catching up over coffee, working remotely, or unwinding with a cocktail, the Greatroom offers a relaxed atmosphere and their bar and dining area. The kitchen sources from Scotland’s finest producers – John Gilmour’s East Lothian beef and George Campbell’s Perthshire seafood take centre stage in a menu that bridges Scottish and Italian culinary traditions.

Food is served from 12 pm until 10 pm. Choose from the Greatroom menu, featuring something for everyone from classic home comforts to grazing and sharing platters, or the Market menu featuring the best that Scotland’s larder has to offer.

An artful feast

During my recent visit with Sales Director Kate Leung, the Market Menu showcased the kitchen’s commitment to both innovation and tradition. Kate’s adventurous choice of 13-hour braised ox tongue came adorned with capers, anchovies, and a crisp oil crumb. Meanwhile, my pumpkin ravioli delivered pure comfort with sophistication – delicate sweet pumpkin parcels served with toasty sage brown butter, elevated by an inspired amaretti crumb and a generous shaving of Parmigiano.

The main courses continued to impress: my roast wood pigeon, a celebration of Scottish game, arrived with balsamic beetroot and a masterfully spiced carrot purée. Kate’s tender, mouth-watering pork cheeks with Thistly Cross cider demonstrated the kitchen’s ability to elevate familiar flavours, particularly with its accompanying truffled parmesan polenta.

Their drinks menu features Aperitivo time, or their Tales of the Old Town cocktails and in the great Italian tradition, if you order any of these between 5 pm and 7 pm, you can enjoy appetizers and snacks served fresh from their kitchen. The perfect way to unwind and prepare for the evening ahead. They of course have an accessible wine list too.

Dessert provided a fitting finale to our meal. Kate’s Heather Honey Panacotta arrived with glazed berries and four rounds of light, crumbly Scottish shortbread – the panacotta achieving that perfect wobble that connoisseurs seek. Taking a lighter approach, I opted for a single scoop of caramel ice cream from the ones on offer, proving sometimes less is more.

The verdict

In transforming this historic Old Town property, the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood has achieved a space that honours its artistic inspiration while creating thoroughly modern experiences. From the thoughtful design elements to the sophisticated yet approachable menu, this renovation proves that when tradition meets innovation, magic happens. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, food lover, or simply seeking a distinctive Edinburgh experience if visiting the Scottish Parliament or Dynamic Earth, this reimagined hotel deserves a place on your must-visit list.

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/edimh-edinburgh-marriott-hotel-holyrood

