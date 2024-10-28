With the clocks having gone back and the nights drawing in, it’s tempting to stay cosy at home. But this Wednesday, there’s an unmissable reason to head out to Assembly Rooms on George Street for an evening of exploration, flavour, and discovery.



Join Wine Events Scotland for their eagerly anticipated Portuguese Wine Fair on Wednesday, 30 October – your last chance to get tickets. This special event brings together 25 outstanding Portuguese wine producers, showcasing a phenomenal selection of 250 wines. From sparkling to red, white to dessert, Portugal’s winemakers are celebrated for their commitment to diversity and tradition, crafting wines from 250 indigenous grape varieties that flourish across the country’s distinct regions.



At the tasting, wine enthusiasts will be able to stroll through a vibrant collection of wines, sampling as they go, and meet the producers who are excited to share insights, answer questions, and introduce you to wines that highlight the depth of Portuguese winemaking. Known for blending modern techniques with age-old traditions, Portugal’s wines promise variety, character, and flavour in every glass.



Don’t miss out—this event is not only a chance to taste remarkable wines but also to expand your wine knowledge under the guidance of Portugal’s expert producers.



Raise a glass to discovering new favourites this Wednesday at the Assembly Rooms.



https://wineeventsscotland.co.uk/events/edinburgh-portuguese-wine-fair/

