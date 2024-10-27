Edinburgh’s Rose Street has welcomed a bold new addition with the opening of Manahatta, a swanky bar and restaurant that aims to bring a taste of New York City’s nightlife to the heart of the Scottish capital.

Located in the bustling city centre, Manahatta offers a glamorous escape with its stylish décor, elaborate cocktail menu, and vibrant atmosphere. But while it’s generating a buzz among the city’s younger crowd, this high-energy hotspot may not be to everyone’s taste—especially for those looking for a more traditional or laid-back dining experience.

Design and Atmosphere

Stepping into Manahatta, visitors are immediately drawn into a space that oozes contemporary urban glamour. The venue is fitted out with plush seating, marble-topped tables, and mood lighting that bathes the room in a chic, modern glow. Large windows overlook Rose Street, while sleek accents and metallic finishes add a sophisticated yet edgy feel to the interior. The design pays clear homage to New York’s upscale bar scene, with plenty of Instagram-worthy nooks and vibrant neon signs that offer the perfect backdrop for a night out.

However, the volume levels reflect its Big Apple inspiration—Manhatta is loud and unapologetically lively, making it ideal for the “see and be seen” crowd rather than those hoping for an intimate meal. The ambience is fast-paced and social, designed for mingling and celebrations rather than quiet conversation, making it a hit for larger groups and younger patrons looking to kick off the night with style.

Menu and drinks offering

The food menu offers a contemporary selection of American-inspired dishes with a mix of crowd-pleasers and trendy bites. Expect items like loaded fries, crispy calamari, and an array of gourmet burgers alongside more refined options like steak and seafood platters. The menu aims to balance indulgence with style, catering to those who want elevated comfort food with a twist.

Drinks are undeniably a key feature of Manahatta. The cocktail menu is extensive, featuring a range of expertly crafted drinks inspired by classic New York City flavours and nightlife. Signature cocktails with a twist, including versions of martinis, old fashioneds, and spritzes, are designed to stand out, boasting vibrant colours and creative garnishes that make them ideal for social media snaps. Additionally, the bar offers a range of premium wines, craft beers, and champagne for those looking to celebrate in style.

Who will love it (and who may not)

Manahatta seems tailored to the city’s younger crowds, where those dressed to impress, will feel right at home amid the bustling energy and carefully curated atmosphere. With a high-decibel soundtrack and a packed dance floor after hours, it’s a venue for partygoers and social butterflies. However, for those who prefer a dining experience where conversation flows without shouting or who favour traditional, more intimate settings, Manahatta’s loud and vibrant vibe may not hit the mark.

In essence, Manahatta brings a slice of upscale New York nightlife to Edinburgh’s Rose Street, blending striking design and an energetic atmosphere with an enticing menu and drinks list. For those in search of a party-ready, social dining venue, it’s set to be the latest place to be. But if a quiet meal with conversation is what you’re after, this new hotspot may not be your ideal destination.

Like this: Like Loading...