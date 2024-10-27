The familes of Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh united together in Edinburgh on Saturday, gathering to demand an end to deaths in custody in Scotland.

Allan Marshall was 30 when he died after being restrained by 17 officers in HMP Edinburgh. His family are to sue the Scottish Prison Service.

Sheku Bayoh died in 2015 after an incident in Kirkcaldy. He was 31. There is now a Public inquiry into his death to establish the circumstances in which he died and also to make any recommendations to prevent other avoidable deaths.

A vigil was held outside the official residence of the First Minister at Bute House.

26/10/2024 Richard Leonard, MSP, speaking at a vigil for Allan Marshall and SHeku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday. PHOTO Alan Simpson

26/10/2024 Connie O Hara, speaking at a vigil for Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday. PHOTO Alan Simpson

26/10/2024 Kadi Johnson speaking at a vigil for Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday. PHOTO Alan Simpson

26/10/2024 Sharon MacFadyen, Allan’s aunt, speaking at a vigil for Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday. PHOTO Alan Simpson

26/10/2024 Adi Johnson speaking at a vigil for Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Kadi Johnson and Sharon MacFadyen posting a letter to the First Minister at a vigil for Allan Marshall and Sheku Bayoh held at Bute House on Sunday.



