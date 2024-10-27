Eunice Olumide, MBE, is best known as the first Scottish supermodel.

She does not let the grass grow under her feet, however and has now made a film which will be shown at The Cameo on Wednesday.

Eunice made a name for herself with appearances in Star Wars and the Netflix series Outsiders. Now she’s directed her first documentary, Secret Lives, a personal overview of conscious hip-hop’s development in the UK and how it relates to the US, joining the dots internationally.

Secret Lives focuses on the pioneers of underground who paved the way for hugely successful rappers of today. Here Eunice reveals her own double life as both model and Scotland’s first female rapper touring the world with major US talent including Nas, Damien Marely, Lauryn Hill, Naughty by Nature, Fat Man Scoop and Wu Tang. For a girl from Wester Hailes, she has done good.

RAP

This fascinating new short film highlights pioneers of the unknown underground UK rap scene. A transformative approach from the popular focus on purely commercial talent, the documentary presents an inimitable perspective on why, in the present day, the founders of the genre have been written out of history. Focusing on the impact of the evolution of technology and the role of accents to an artist’s success. Directed and Produced by first time film maker Eunice Olumide MBE.

Featuring: Ben Bailey Smith, Klashnekoff, Blak Twang, Fumez The Engineer, Vincent Olutayo, Angus Batey, Matthew Xia, Blade, MC NI, Carleen Desozer, Cristaleyy, Natalie Illumine.

Directed by Eunice Olumide, UK, 2024, 38 mins

Secret Lives has been selected for theatrical release through Picture House with upcoming screenings on

the 29th and 30th October – as well as at the highly prestigious BAFTAs this month.

