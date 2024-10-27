Vietnamese street food restaurant, Pho, has opened its second location in Edinburgh’s city centre, bringing its menu of healthy, delicious Vietnamese dishes to Lothian Road.

Pho is the healthy Vietnamese street food restaurant group started by husband and wife team Stephen and Juliette Wall. They opened their first little Pho in London after quitting their jobs, travelling around the world and being inspired by the incredible street food in Vietnam – primarily the country’s national dish, pho.

Pho is the soul of Vietnam, an aromatic, nutritious and delicious rice noodle soup served with a side plate of fresh herbs to add as you please. Pho is brimming with lean meats and fresh ingredients – in fact it’s the perfect comfort food, hangover cure or pick-me-up. The menu draws on the rich flavours and history of Vietnamese cuisine, with every dish made fresh each day. You’ll find amazing sharing starters, spicy salads, wok-fried noodles, fragrant curries, Vietnamese beers, a fab wine list, fresh juices and cocktails made with premium spirits – like their signature Phojito or their twist on an espresso martini made with Vietnamese coffee and condensed milk. Pho’s menu is also great for those who can’t eat gluten (majority of it is certified GF by Coeliac UK), dairy, or meat. Everything is made fresh in-house every day.

The restaurant is Pho’s third site in Scotland, following the success of the first Scottish venue at Edinburgh’s St. James Quarter, and the central Glasgow location on Renfield Street that opened earlier this year to great excitement in the city.

Set in the former Wildwood venue, Pho’s new Edinburgh restaurant, will accommodate 100 covers with an extensive menu featuring street food classics like crispy spring rolls, fresh summer rolls, spicy curries and wok-fried noodles, alongside a variety of pho – like classic beef brisket noodle soup in 12-hour bone broth, deliciously healthy ‘supergreen’ soup or a hot and spicy prawn noodle soup.

As the national dish of Vietnam, pho is known for its perfect balance of twelve-hour broths, lean meats and fresh herbs and spices that make it the perfect day-after saviour, cosy comfort food and wholesome pick me up.

